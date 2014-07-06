A Rework plugin to support calc() . Particularly useful with the rework-vars

Installation

npm install rework-calc

Use

As a Rework plugin:

var rework = require ( 'rework' ); var calc = require ( 'rework-calc' ); var css = rework(cssString).use(calc).toString();

Supported feature

This simply add calc() support, a feature to do simple calculations. This can be particularly useful with the rework-vars plugin.

Note: When multiple units are mixed together in the same expression, the calc() statement is left as is, to fallback to the CSS3 calc feature.

Example (with rework-vars enabled as well):

:root { --main-font-size : 16px ; } body { font-size : var (--main-font-size); } h1 { font-size : calc (var(--main-font-size) * 2 ); height : calc (100px - 2em); }

yields:

body { font-size : 16px } h1 { font-size : 32px ; height : calc (100px - 2em) }

See unit tests for another example.

Unit tests

Make sure the dev-dependencies are installed, and then run:

npm test

License

MIT