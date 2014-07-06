openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rework-calc

by reworkcss
1.1.0 (see all)

A calc() plugin for Rework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

318

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rework-calc Build Status

A Rework plugin to support calc(). Particularly useful with the rework-vars

Installation

npm install rework-calc

Use

As a Rework plugin:

var rework = require('rework');
var calc = require('rework-calc');

var css = rework(cssString).use(calc).toString();

Supported feature

This simply add calc() support, a feature to do simple calculations. This can be particularly useful with the rework-vars plugin.

Note: When multiple units are mixed together in the same expression, the calc() statement is left as is, to fallback to the CSS3 calc feature.

Example (with rework-vars enabled as well):

:root {
  --main-font-size: 16px;
}

body {
  font-size: var(--main-font-size);
}

h1 {
  font-size: calc(var(--main-font-size) * 2);
  height: calc(100px - 2em);
}

yields:

body {
  font-size: 16px
}

h1 {
  font-size: 32px;
  height: calc(100px - 2em)
}

See unit tests for another example.

Unit tests

Make sure the dev-dependencies are installed, and then run:

npm test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial