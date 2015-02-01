rework

CSS manipulations built on css , allowing you to automate vendor prefixing, create your own properties, inline images, anything you can imagine!

Please refer to css for AST documentation and to report parser/stringifier issues.

Installation

npm install rework

Usage

var rework = require ( 'rework' ); var pluginA = require ( 'pluginA' ); var pluginB = require ( 'pluginB' ); rework( 'body { font-size: 12px; }' , { source : 'source.css' }) .use(pluginA) .use(pluginB) .toString({ sourcemap : true })

API

Accepts a CSS string and returns a new Rework instance. The options are passed directly to css.parse .

Use the given plugin fn . A rework "plugin" is simply a function accepting the stylesheet root node and the Rework instance.

Returns the string representation of the manipulated CSS. The options are passed directly to css.stringify .

Unlike css.stringify , if you pass sourcemap: true a string will still be returned, with the source map inlined. Also use sourcemapAsObject: true if you want the css.stringify return value.

Plugins

Rework has a rich collection of plugins and mixins. Browse all the Rework plugins available on npm.

Plugins of particular note:

at2x – serve high resolution images

calc – resolve simple calc() expressions

expressions colors – color helpers like rgba(#fc0, .5)

ease – several additional easing functions

extend – extend: selector support

support function – user-defined CSS functions

import – read and inline CSS via @import

inline – inline assets as data URIs

mixin – custom property logic with mixins

npm - inline CSS via @import using node's module resolver

using node's module resolver references – property references like height: @width

url – rewrite url() s with a given function

s with a given function variables – W3C-style variables

Built with rework

