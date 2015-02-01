CSS manipulations built on
css, allowing
you to automate vendor prefixing, create your own properties, inline images,
anything you can imagine!
Please refer to
css for AST documentation
and to report parser/stringifier issues.
$ npm install rework
var rework = require('rework');
var pluginA = require('pluginA');
var pluginB = require('pluginB');
rework('body { font-size: 12px; }', { source: 'source.css' })
.use(pluginA)
.use(pluginB)
.toString({ sourcemap: true })
Accepts a CSS string and returns a new
Rework instance. The
options are
passed directly to
css.parse.
Use the given plugin
fn. A rework "plugin" is simply a function accepting the
stylesheet root node and the
Rework instance.
Returns the string representation of the manipulated CSS. The
options are
passed directly to
css.stringify.
Unlike
css.stringify, if you pass
sourcemap: true a string will still be
returned, with the source map inlined. Also use
sourcemapAsObject: true if
you want the
css.stringify return value.
Rework has a rich collection of plugins and mixins. Browse all the Rework plugins available on npm.
Plugins of particular note:
calc() expressions
rgba(#fc0, .5)
extend: selector support
@import
@import using node's module resolver
height: @width
url()s with a given function
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012–2013 TJ Holowaychuk tj@vision-media.ca
Copyright (c) 2014 Contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.