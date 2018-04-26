⚠️ This module is no longer maintained ⚠️

Rewireify

Rewireify is a port of Rewire for Browserify that adds setter and getter methods to each module so that their behaviour can be modified for better unit testing. With Rewireify you can:

Inject mocks for other modules

Leak private variables

Override variables within the module

Rewireify is compatible with Browserify 3+

Usage

First install and save Rewireify into your project's development dependencies:

$ npm install rewireify --save-dev

Include the Rewireify transform as part of your test bundle:

$ browserify -e app.js -o test -bundle.js -t rewireify -s test -bundle

Rewireify can also ignore certain files with the --ignore option and a filename or glob expression. Multiple files or patterns can be excluded by separating them with commas:

$ browserify -e app.js -o test -bundle.js -t [ rewireify --ignore filename.js,**/*-mixin.js ] -s test -bundle

Now you can inspect, modify and override your modules internals in your tests. The __get__ and __set__ methods are the same as Rewire:

var bundle = require ( "./path/to/test-bundle" ); subject.__get__( "secretKey" ); subject.__set__( "secretKey" , 1234 ); subject.__set__( "user.firstname" , "Joe" ); subject.__set__( "config" , { cache : false , https : false }); subject.__set__( "http.get" , function ( url, cb ) { cb( "This method has been stubbed" ); }); var revert = subject.__set__( "port" , 3000 ); revert();

For more details check out the Rewire documentation.

Usage with ES6