Use rewire in webpack bundles.

This is a plugin that enables rewire for client-side bundles generated by webpack.

Installation

npm install rewire-webpack

and then add the RewirePlugin to the webpack config:

var RewirePlugin = require ( "rewire-webpack" ); var webpackConfig = { plugins : [ new RewirePlugin() ] };

After that you can use rewire() in your client-side bundles as usual.

Contribution

Thanks to sokra who wrote most of the code. :)

License

Unlicense