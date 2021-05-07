review

Get screenshots of all your running sites in different resolutions!

Updating large and possibly responsively designed sites can be a hassle. You never know whether your change breakes anything on the other end of your sitemap, or in a certain resolution, except if have a look at every individual page...in every resolution you care about.

The idea of review is not to test everything (and visual testing is hard) but rather use the human mind's excellent ability to quickly scan information and filter out what you need, i.e. what is broken.

This screenshot is from review-host, which hosts multiple reviews in one server.

Usage

$ npm install -g review $ review --sites= '{"google":"http://google.com","facebook":"http://facebook.com"}' \ --resolutions= '["1280x1024", "1900x1600", "800x600"]' $ open http://localhost:4000/ $ $ review --usage Host review Usage: review [options] Examples: review --sites= '{"google":"http://google.com"}' --cache=100 Options: --port, -p Port to listen on [default: 4000] --title, -t Title of the review [default: "Review" ] --sites, -s Sites as JSON Object of strings [required] --resolutions, -r Resolutions as JSON Array of strings [default: "[\"1200x800\"]" ] -- wait , -w Time to give the page to finish loading, in milliseconds [default: 0] --cache, -c Cache snapshots for x milliseconds [default: false ] --cookie Add a cookie to PhatomJS --cut Cut snapshots to exact screen size [default: false ] -- help , -h Print usage instructions

or create a review programmatically:

var review = require ( 'review' ) review() .title( 'My Review' ) .sites({ google : 'http://google.com/' }) .resolutions([ '1280x1024' , '1900x1600' , '800x600' ]) .cache({ dir : __dirname + '/cache/' , expires : 60 }) .cookie({ name : 'cookie monster' , value : 'i eat them!' , domain : 'google.com' }) .listen( 4000 )

For Windows users: Windows doesn't like single quote marks (thanks @jdarling for pointing this out) so you can only use double quotes:

review --sites= "{\"google\":\"http://google.com\",\"facebook\":\"http://facebook.com\"}" --resolutions= "[\"1280x1024\", \"1900x1600\", \"800x600\"]"

API

Returns an http / express request handler.

Display title in the review. Defaults to Review .

Either pass an object with titles as keys and urls as values, or a Function that fetches the sites to be displayed. This way, on every page load that list is refreshed and you can e.g. display all sites present in your sitemap.

review.sites( function ( cb ) { request( 'http://my.si/temap' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) return cb(err) cb( null , format(res)) }) })

See example/sites

Configure the resolutions to use for screenshots. Defaults to ["1200x800"]

PhantomJS will wait for x milliseconds after loading the page before it takes the screenshot, so you can make sure your page is completely loaded. Defaults to 0 .

review#cache({ dir : 'directory', expires : 60 })

Cache rendered snapshots for expires seconds in dir .

Add a cookie for PhantomJS to use. Can be called multiple times, to set multiple cookies.

The cookie format is:

{ name : 'valid-cookie-name' , value : 'valid-cookie-value' , domain : 'the-domain.com' , path : '/' , httponly : true , secure : false , expires : ( new Date ()).getTime() + 3600 }

If bool is true then screenshots will be cut to the exact dimensions that you specified. Without this pages can be longer than your specified height.

Start the review server on port port .

Installation

There is no need to have phantomjs installed, it will be fetched together with review .

$ npm install -g review $ npm install review

Contibutors

License

(MIT)

Copyright (c) 2012 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.