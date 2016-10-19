Easy ssh reverse tunnel

##How to use

npm i reverse-tunnel-ssh (--save)

var tunnel = require ( 'reverse-tunnel-ssh' ); tunnel({ host : 'tunneltest.com' , username : 'root' , dstHost : '0.0.0.0' , dstPort : 8000 , }, function ( error, clientConnection ) { }); var conn = tunnel({ host : 'tunneltest.com' , username : 'somebody' , dstHost : '0.0.0.0' , dstPort : 0 , srcPort : 8000 , }, function ( error, clientConnection ) { }); conn.on( 'forward-in' , function ( port ) { console .log( 'Forwarding from tunneltest.com:' + port); });

If you plan to expose a local port on a remote machine (external interface) you need to enable the "GatewayPorts" option in your 'sshd_config'