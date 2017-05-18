Create a reverse HTTP connection to an HTTP server that supports Reverse HTTP.
npm install reverse-http --save
var reverseHttp = require('reverse-http')
var opts = {
hostname: 'example.com',
path: '/foo'
}
// Open an HTTP connection to example.com and accept reverse HTTP
// requests back to this machine
reverseHttp(opts, function (req, res) {
console.log('Incoming request:', req.method, req.url)
res.writeHead(201, {
'Content-Type': 'text/plain',
'Content-Length': 11
})
res.end('Hello World')
})
var server = reverseHttp(options[, onRequest])
Create a reverse HTTP connection to the HTTP server specificed in
options. Returns an instance of
ReverseServer. The
ReverseServer
inherits from
http.Server
and as such exposes the same API.
Besides the regular
options inherited from
http.request
the following special options are also available:
tls - create an https connection (default:
false)
rejectUnauthorized - if
true, the server certificate is verified
(default:
true)
Note that the HTTP method defaults to
POST.
The optional
onRequest callback will be attached as a listener to the
request event.
The following headers are added by default to the establishing outgoing HTTP request:
Upgrade: PTTH/1.0
Connection: Upgrade
Content-Length: 0
server.destroy()
Close the server and destroy the socket.
MIT