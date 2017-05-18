Create a reverse HTTP connection to an HTTP server that supports Reverse HTTP.

Installation

npm install reverse -http

Usage

var reverseHttp = require ( 'reverse-http' ) var opts = { hostname : 'example.com' , path : '/foo' } reverseHttp(opts, function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'Incoming request:' , req.method, req.url) res.writeHead( 201 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' , 'Content-Length' : 11 }) res.end( 'Hello World' ) })

API

var server = reverseHttp(options[, onRequest])

Create a reverse HTTP connection to the HTTP server specificed in options . Returns an instance of ReverseServer . The ReverseServer inherits from http.Server and as such exposes the same API.

Besides the regular options inherited from http.request the following special options are also available:

tls - create an https connection (default: false )

- create an https connection (default: ) rejectUnauthorized - if true , the server certificate is verified (default: true )

Note that the HTTP method defaults to POST .

The optional onRequest callback will be attached as a listener to the request event.

The following headers are added by default to the establishing outgoing HTTP request:

Upgrade : PTTH/1.0 Connection : Upgrade Content-Length : 0

Close the server and destroy the socket.

License

MIT