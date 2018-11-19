A DSL for building routers. Supports forward and reverse matching.
const routes = require('reverse')
const slug = routes.param('slug', /^[\w-]+$/)
const myRouter = routes`
GET /blog/${slug} showPost
POST /blog/${slug} updatePost
PUT /blog/${slug} replacePost
GET / listPosts
`({
showPost () {
}
listPosts () {
}
updatePost () {
}
replacePost () {
}
})
myRouter.match('GET', '/blog/hello-world')
// Match { name: 'showPost', controller: ..., }
myRouter.reverse('showPost', {
'slug': 'hello'
}) // "/blog/hello"
reverse ̀<Language> ̀ → Function(Controller) → Router
Use
reverse as a template literal tag against a string containing
Language
to create a function. That function can bind routes to a controller to create a
Router instance. The function may be used with multiple controllers to create
multiple
Router instances.
Example:
const reverse = require('reverse')
const slug = reverse.param('slug', /^[\w\-]+$/)
const createCRUDRouter = reverse`
GET /${slug} show
DELETE /${slug} delete
`
const blogRouter = createCRUDRouter({
show: showBlog,
delete: deleteBlog
})
const commentRouter = createCRUDRouter({
show: showComment,
delete: deleteComment
})
const rootURLs = reverse`
* /blog blog
* /blog/${slug}/comments comments
`({
blog: blogRouter,
comments: commentRouter
})
Each line containing
$method $route $name is known as a target. Note that
the
createCRUDRouter function is invoked twice on different object literals.
These object literals are controllers, and the invocation creates
routers. Routers may include other routers, as we've done here with
rootURLs (e.g., one target is
blog, which in the controller object
points to
blogRouter.)
This creates two
routes functions that produce three
Router instances.
The net result is that both "blogs" and "comments" are linked to a root
router. Targets not matched by an "included" router will fall through to
the parent router.
Language
The language is a template literal string, each line of which is comprised of the following parts:
$METHOD $ROUTE $NAME
Each line with these elements defines a target. All whitespace between any of these parts is ignored.
$METHOD defines the HTTP methods that the target accepts. Valid values are all http methods recognized by Node, and
* (for "match all".) Only strings may be interpolated here. All other interpolations are disallowed.
$ROUTE defines the route that must be matched. Interpolated objects must be
valid parameters. It's common to begin the route with a leading
/.
$NAME is a string that will be used to match a property in bound controllers. Only string interpolation is allowed here, all others are disallowed.
The
# character will be interpeted as the beginning of a line comment and may
appear anywhere in the text.
Controller object
A controller, as aforementioned, is any object passed to the function returned
from
reverse ̀<Language> ̀. There should be a key for every target
$NAME
defined in the string passed as
Language.
const createCRUDRouter = reverse`
GET /${slug} show
DELETE /${slug} delete
`
// OK:
createCRUDRouter({
show: function () { },
delete() { }
})
// also OK:
class NetBeans {
show () {
}
delete () {
}
}
createCRUDRouter(new NetBeans())
Router#match(method:String, route:String) → Match | null
Given an HTTP method and a string representing the [
pathname of the url][url-parse],
return a
Match object (or
null, if no target matches.)
Router#concat(rhs:Router) → Router
Concatenate two existing routers together, returning a new
Router that nests
the two input routers.
Match object
A
Match object contains the following properties:
controller — the controller object.
name — the name of the target.
context — a
Map containing processed parameters.
next — If the matched target was included in another router, this will
point to the parent target. Otherwise, it will point to
null.
To get the full list of matches:
// using rootURLs from above:
const match = rootURLs.match('GET', '/blog/hello-world/comments/hi')
for (var submatch of match) {
console.log(submatch.context) // Map { slug => hi }, Map { slug => hello-world }
}
Router#reverse(name:String[, args:Object]) → String | null
Given a dot-delimited string of names and an optional "args" object containing values to insert for parameters, return a string representing any targets that match.
This is useful so that objects can refer to routes without knowing specifics of the full url. An example:
class Comment {
constructor (blogPost, slug, content) {
this.blogPost = blogPost
this.slug = slug
this.content = content
}
get url() {
// fill in the parameters using the knowledge
// this comment object has:
return rootURLs.reverse('comments.show', {
'comments.slug': this.slug
'.slug': this.blogPost.slug
})
}
}
The
name passed references
$NAME portions of targets from the current
router on down — so
comments.name is interpreted as "pull the
comments
target from this router, and the
name target from that target".
If parameter names are repeated in the desired route, they can be made more
specific by adding
$name.$paramName — that is, the full route of
$NAMEs to
the desired target, followed by the desired parameter name to fill in.
Otherwise, if parameter names are not repeated, the parameter name itself can
be used without further specification.
reverse.param(name: String, validator: Validator, consume: String) → Parameter
Validator : Function(String) → Any
Validator : RegExp
Validator : Joi
Parameter objects do additional checking on potential matches. All values
matching
/[\/]+/ are forwarded to a parameter included in a route. The
parameter's validator is executed on the route.
If the
validator is a function the value it returns is included in the
context as the parameter's name. Exceptions are treated as a "did not match"
condition.
If the
validator is a [joi][joi] instance, any errors will be treated as "did
not match". It's advisable to always specify
.required() on these objects.
The value returned will be the cooked value returned by joi.
If the
validator is a
RegExp, the value will always be a string. These
regexen should always begin with
^ and end with
$ to ensure a full match.
consume is a string containing regex source that controls how the parameter
consumes characters from the incoming path. If not given, it will default to
([^\/]+), which will give the parameter the behavior of matching between
/
segments.
If, for example, you'd like to match an entire path including
/ characters,
you could write:
// we use String here to map the input to the output without any transform
reverse.param('path', String, '(.+)')
