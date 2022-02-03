Revenj is a fast framework for .NET/JVM with advanced LINQ support for Postgres and Oracle databases. It's ideal to use as a REST-like service, but can also be used as a library from other frameworks such as ASP.NET, Spring...
DSL Platform will use Invasive software composition to integrate with Revenj, so developers can focus on rich modeling (NoSQL/ER hybrid on top of ORDBMS). DSL Platform will take care of various boilerplate and model evolution while Revenj will expose:
and various other simple and complex features captured in the model. With Revenj you will stop writing PO*O and instead focus on domain model/business value.
Domain is described using various modeling building blocks in a DSL, for example:
module REST {
aggregate Document(title) {
string title;
timestamp createdOn;
Set<string(10)> tags { index; }
Document? *parent;
List<Part> parts;
Properties metadata;
persistence { history; }
}
value Part {
Type type;
string content;
Queue<string> footnotes;
}
enum Type {
Documentation;
Specification;
Requirement;
}
snowflake<Document> DocumentList {
title;
createdOn;
tags;
order by createdOn desc;
}
}
Which gives you a DTO/POCO/POJO/POPO/POSO... across different languages, tables, types, views, functions specialized for supported ORDBMS, repositories, converters, serialization and various other boilerplate required by the supported frameworks. There are also a lot more modeling concepts which go beyond basic persistence features and cover reporting/customization/high performance aspects of the application.
The biggest benefit shows when you start changing your model and DSL compiler gives you not only the new DLL/jar, but also a SQL migration file which tries to preserve data if possible. SQL migration is created by the compiler analyzing differences between models, so you don't need to write manual migration scripts.
DSL compiler acts as a developer in your team which does all the boring work you would need to do, while providing high quality and high performance parts of the system.
There are mostly two reasons to use it:
Benchmarks:
Setup a Postgres or Oracle instance.
Go through the tutorials:
Revenj is basically only a thin access layer to the domain captured in the DSL.
Some of the features/approaches available in the framework or precompiled library and just exposed through the framework:
DSL model:
module DAL {
root ComplexObject {
string name;
Child[] children;
timestamp modifiedAt { versioning; index; }
List<VersionInfo> versions;
}
entity Child {
int version;
long? uncut;
ip address;
VersionInfo? info;
}
value VersionInfo {
Properties dictionary;
Stack<Date> dates;
decimal(3) quantity;
set<decimal(2)?>? numbers;
}
SQL Legacy "SELECT id, name FROM legacy_table" {
int id;
string name;
}
event CapturedAction {
ComplexObject pointInTimeSnapshot;
Set<int> points { index; }
list<location>? locations;
}
report Aggregation {
int[] inputs;
int? maxActions;
CapturedAction[] actionsMatchingInputs 'a => a.points.Overlaps(inputs)' limit maxActions;
List<ComplexObject> last5objects 'co => true' order by modifiedAt desc limit 5;
Legacy[] matchingLegacy 'l => inputs.Contains(l.id)';
}
}
results in same objects which can be consumed through IDataContext:
IDataContext context = ...
string matchingKey = ...
var matchingObjects = context.Query<ComplexObject>().Where(co => co.versions.Any(v => v.dictionary.ContainsKey(matchingKey))).ToList();
var legacyObjects = context.Query<Legacy>().Where(l => l.name.StartsWith(matchingKey)).ToArray();
...
context.Update(matchingObjects);
DataContext context = ...
String matchingKey = ...
List<ComplexObject> matchingObjects = context.query(ComplexObject.class).filter(co -> co.getVersions().anyMatch(v -> v.getDictionary().containsKey(matchingKey))).list();
Stream<Legacy> legacyObjects = context.query(Legacy.class).filter(l -> l.name.startsWith(matchingKey)).stream();
...
context.update(matchingObjects);
ComplexObject is an aggregate root which is one of the objects identified by unique identity: URI. URI is a string version of primary key; which mostly differs on composite primary keys.
IDataContext context = ...
string[] uris = ...
var foundObjects = context.Find<ComplexObject>(uris);
DataContext context = ...
String[] uris = ...
List<ComplexObject> foundObjects = context.find(ComplexObject.class, uris);
LISTEN/NOTIFY from Postgres and Advanced Queueing in Oracle are utilized to provide on commit information about data change.
IDataContext context = ...
context.Track<CapturedAction>().Select(ca => ...);
DataContext context = ...
context.track(CapturedAction.class).doOnNext(ca -> ...);
Report can be used to capture various data sources at once and provide it as a single object.
var report = new Aggregation { inputs = new [] { 1, 2, 3}, maxActions = 100 };
var result = report.Populate(locator); //provide access to various dependencies
Aggregation report = new Aggregation().setInputs(new int[] { 1, 2, 3}).setMaxActions(100);
Aggregation.Result result = report.populate(locator); //provide access to dependencies
IDatabaseQuery query = ...
string rawSql = ...
query.Execute(rawSql, params);
Event handlers are picked up by their signatures during system initialization in appropriate aspect. This means it's enough to write an implementation class and place DLL alongside others.
class CapturedActionHandler : IDomainEventHandler<CapturedAction[]> {
private readonly IDataContext context;
public CapturedActionHandler(IDataContext context) { this.context = context; }
public void Handle(CapturedAction[] inputs) {
...
}
}
To add a custom REST service it's enough to implement specialized typesafe signature.
public class MyCustomService : IServerService<int[], List<ComplexObject>> {
...
public MyCustomService(...) { ... }
public List<ComplexObject> Execute(int[] arguments) { ... }
}
By default permissions are checked against the singleton IPermissionManager. Custom permissions can be registered by hand if they don't really belong to the DSL.
IPermissionManager permissions = ...
permissions.RegisterFilter<CapturedAction>(it => false, "Admin", false); //return empty results for everybody who are not in Admin role
PermissionManager permissions = ...
permissions.registerFilter(CapturedAction.class, it -> false, "Admin", false); //return empty results for everybody who are not in Admin role
DSL can be written in Visual studio with the help of DDD for DSL plugin. There is also syntax highlighting plugin for IntelliJ IDEA
Revenj can be also used as a NoSQL database through a REST API and consumed from other languages:
Various tools can be used to setup environment/compilation: