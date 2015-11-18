Revenant

A headless browser powered by PhantomJS functions in Node.js. Based on the PhantomJS-Node bridge.

This library aims to abstract many of the simple functions one would use while testing or scraping a web page. Instead of running page.evaluate(...) and entering the javascript functions for a task, these tasks are abstracted for the user.

For example, a robust syntax to click an element on a page that has to be executed in the browser javascript environment is:

var button = document .querySelector(SELECTOR); var ev = document .createEvent( "MouseEvent" ); ev.initMouseEvent( "click" , true , true , window , null , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , false , false , false , false , 0 , null ); button.dispatchEvent(ev);

With Revenant, the equivalent would be:

revenant.clickElement(SELECTOR, 0 , callback);

When to execute the callback can also be configured, if we desire to wait for some ajax element to appear. See the API documentation below for more details.

Contents

Installation

Usage

API Documentation Initialisation openPage getUrl navigateToUrl takeSnapshot waitForElement getInnerHTML changeDropdownIndex clickElement fillForm submitForm done

Test

Installation

Make sure PhantomJS is installed in your PATH , and run

$ npm install --save revenant

Usage

Example code to open a browser, wait for an element to appear on the page, and then logs its innerHTML to the console.

var Revenant = require ( 'revenant' ); const URL = 'http://jiahaog.github.io/ajax-test-page/' ; const SELECTOR = '#setTimeoutContent' ; var browser = new Revenant(); browser .openPage(URL) .then( function ( ) { return browser.waitForElement(SELECTOR); }) .then( function ( ) { return browser.getInnerHTML(SELECTOR); }) .then( function ( result ) { console .log(result); browser.done(); }).catch( function ( error ) { browser.done(); });

All API functions return a promise, and if desired, they can be used to chain callbacks. Alternatively, the conventional node callback can be provided as the last argument in these functions.

API

Initialisation

Revenant is the main object to simulate a browser. Initialise an instance with new , and call done() to kill the PhantomJS process when the task is completed.

Example

var browser = new Revenant(); browser .openPage(URL) .then( .then( function ( result ) { browser.done(); }) .catch( function ( error ) { browser.done(); });

Opens a url within PhantomJS. Always call this function first to initialise the browser and open a page, before continuing with other tasks.

Arguments

url – string Url to open

– Url to open callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the page has been opened

Gets the current url of the browser.

Arguments

callback(error, url) – Optional function Callback called when the url has been retrieved

Navigates the current page to another url.

Arguments

callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when a new page is loaded and the DOM is ready

Takes a snapshot of the DOM into a string.

Arguments

callback(error, dom) – Optional function Callback called when a new page is loaded and the DOM is ready. dom will be a snapshot of the entire document as a string

Polls the page and waits for a particular CSS selector to appear.

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the element to wait for

– CSS selector to choose the element to wait for callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when that css selector is now present on the page

Like waitForElement() , except that it waits for a particular string to appear in the DOM before executing the callback.

Arguments

stringQuery – string To query the DOM for

– To query the DOM for callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the stringQuery is found contained in the DOM.

Polls the page and waits for a particular CSS selector to appear, and then gets the innerHTML of that element .

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the element to wait for

– CSS selector to choose the element to wait for callback(error, innerHtml) – Optional function Callback called when that css selector is now present on the page

Changes the selected index of a dropdown element.

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the dropdown element

– CSS selector to choose the dropdown element value – integer index of the dropdown to switch to

– index of the dropdown to switch to callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the dropdown index has been changed

Clicks a element on the page

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the element to click

– CSS selector to choose the element to click options – integer Options to affect when to execute the callback. 0 – Execute callback immediately after clicking 1 – Expect an ajax change in the page, only execute callback when the DOM has changed by a certain threshold 2 – Expect page navigation, so execute the callback only when the url changes and the new document is ready

– Options to affect when to execute the callback. callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the criteria set in options has been met

Sets the state of a checkbox. Also fires an event to simulate a mouse click of the checkbox.

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the checkbox element

– CSS selector to choose the checkbox element state – boolean Value to indicate if the checkbox should be checked

– Value to indicate if the checkbox should be checked callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the dropdown index has been changed

Fills a form on the page.

Arguments

selector – string CSS selector to choose the form element

– CSS selector to choose the form element value – string Value to fill the form

– Value to fill the form callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the form has been filled

Submits the form on the page.

Arguments

callback(error) – Optional function Callback called when the form has been submitted, the page has reached a new url, and the document is ready

Downloads a file at a URL, using the current cookies as credentials for the http request.

Arguments

url - string URL to the desired file

- URL to the desired file callback(error, file) – Optional function Callback called after the file has been downloaded. file is the retrieved data in bytes

Clicks an element on the page and downloads the file behind the element

Arguments

selector - string Selector for the element

- Selector for the element callback(error, file) – Optional function Callback called after the file has been downloaded. file is the retrieved data in bytes

Test

Tests are done with Mocha.

$ npm test

A test web page with asynchronous content to simulate a web app was created for testing purposes, and can be found at http://jiahaog.github.io/ajax-test-page/.