A headless browser powered by PhantomJS functions in Node.js. Based on the PhantomJS-Node bridge.
This library aims to abstract many of the simple functions one would use while testing or scraping a web page. Instead of running
page.evaluate(...) and entering the javascript functions for a task, these tasks are abstracted for the user.
For example, a robust syntax to click an element on a page that has to be executed in the browser javascript environment is:
var button = document.querySelector(SELECTOR);
var ev = document.createEvent("MouseEvent");
ev.initMouseEvent(
"click",
true /* bubble */, true /* cancelable */,
window, null,
0, 0, 0, 0, /* coordinates */
false, false, false, false, /* modifier keys */
0 /*left*/, null
);
button.dispatchEvent(ev);
With Revenant, the equivalent would be:
revenant.clickElement(SELECTOR, 0, callback);
When to execute the callback can also be configured, if we desire to wait for some ajax element to appear. See the API documentation below for more details.
openPage
getUrl
navigateToUrl
takeSnapshot
waitForElement
getInnerHTML
changeDropdownIndex
clickElement
fillForm
submitForm
done
Make sure PhantomJS is installed in your
PATH, and run
$ npm install --save revenant
Example code to open a browser, wait for an element to appear on the page, and then logs its innerHTML to the console.
var Revenant = require('revenant');
// example AJAX test page
const URL = 'http://jiahaog.github.io/ajax-test-page/';
// selector for AJAX content
const SELECTOR = '#setTimeoutContent';
// create a browser
var browser = new Revenant();
browser
.openPage(URL)
.then(function () {
return browser.waitForElement(SELECTOR);
})
.then(function () {
return browser.getInnerHTML(SELECTOR);
})
.then(function (result) {
console.log(result); // 'BUBBLES'
// kills the PhantomJS process
browser.done();
}).catch(function (error) {
browser.done();
});
All API functions return a promise, and if desired, they can be used to chain callbacks. Alternatively, the conventional node callback can be provided as the last argument in these functions.
Revenant is the main object to simulate a browser. Initialise an instance with
new, and call
done() to kill the PhantomJS process when the task is completed.
Example
var browser = new Revenant();
browser
.openPage(URL)
.then(//... do things )
.then(function (result) {
browser.done();
})
.catch(function (error) {
browser.done();
});
Opens a url within PhantomJS. Always call this function first to initialise the browser and open a page, before continuing with other tasks.
Arguments
url –
string Url to open
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the page has been opened
Gets the current url of the browser.
Arguments
callback(error, url) – Optional
function Callback called when the url has been retrieved
Navigates the current page to another url.
Arguments
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when a new page is loaded and the DOM is ready
Takes a snapshot of the DOM into a string.
Arguments
callback(error, dom) – Optional
function Callback called when a new page is loaded and the DOM is ready.
dom will be a snapshot of the entire document as a
string
Polls the page and waits for a particular CSS selector to appear.
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the element to wait for
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when that css selector is now present on the page
Like
waitForElement(), except that it waits for a particular string to appear in the DOM before executing the callback.
Arguments
stringQuery –
string To query the DOM for
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the
stringQuery is found contained in the DOM.
Polls the page and waits for a particular CSS selector to appear, and then gets the innerHTML of that element .
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the element to wait for
callback(error, innerHtml) – Optional
function Callback called when that css selector is now present on the page
Changes the selected index of a dropdown element.
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the dropdown element
value –
integer index of the dropdown to switch to
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the dropdown index has been changed
Clicks a element on the page
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the element to click
options –
integer Options to affect when to execute the callback.
0 – Execute callback immediately after clicking
1 – Expect an ajax change in the page, only execute callback when the DOM has changed by a certain threshold
2 – Expect page navigation, so execute the callback only when the url changes and the new document is ready
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the criteria set in
options has been met
Sets the state of a checkbox. Also fires an event to simulate a mouse click of the checkbox.
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the checkbox element
state –
boolean Value to indicate if the checkbox should be checked
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the dropdown index has been changed
Fills a form on the page.
Arguments
selector –
string CSS selector to choose the form element
value –
string Value to fill the form
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the form has been filled
Submits the form on the page.
Arguments
callback(error) – Optional
function Callback called when the form has been submitted, the page has reached a new url, and the document is ready
Downloads a file at a URL, using the current cookies as credentials for the http request.
Arguments
url -
string URL to the desired file
callback(error, file) – Optional
function Callback called after the file has been downloaded.
file is the retrieved data in bytes
Clicks an element on the page and downloads the file behind the element
Arguments
selector -
string Selector for the element
callback(error, file) – Optional
function Callback called after the file has been downloaded.
file is the retrieved data in bytes
Tests are done with Mocha.
$ npm test
A test web page with asynchronous content to simulate a web app was created for testing purposes, and can be found at http://jiahaog.github.io/ajax-test-page/.