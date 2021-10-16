openbase logo
reveal.js-plugins

by Asvin Goel
4.1.5 (see all)

Plugins for reveal.js

Readme

reveal.js-plugins

This is a collection of plugins for Reveal.js - a framework for easily creating beautiful presentations using HTML. Example presentations and demos for these plugins can be found and added here.

This collections includes the following plugins:

  • Animate (Demo): A plugin for animations using SVG.js.
  • Anything (Demo): A plugin for adding plots, charts, animated SVGs,or anything else inside an HTML object using a JSON string and a javascript function.
  • Audio slideshow (Demo): A plugin for audio playback and recording.
  • Chalkboard (Demo): A plugin adding a chalkboard and slide annotation.
  • Chart (Demo): A plugin for using Chart.js.
  • Custom controls (Demo): A plugin for customization of controls.
  • Embed tweet (Demo): A plugin allowing to easily embed tweets in your slides.
  • Fullscreen (Demo): A simple plugin allowing to use fullscreen slides.
  • Menu (Demo): A plugin by Greg Denehy for adding a slideout menu.
  • Seminar (Demo): a plugin providing interaction capabilities with other hosts and participants (e.g. slide events, chalkboard drawings, Q&A, polls).

Getting started

The source code of the demos can be found here: https://github.com/rajgoel/reveal.js-demos.

Download

You can use npm to install the plugins into the node_modulesfolder using

npm install reveal.js-plugins

or manually copy this repository next to the folder of your reveal.js presentation.

Please note that the menu-plugin is a submodule and has to be downloaded separately.

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2021 Asvin Goel

