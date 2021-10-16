reveal.js-plugins
This is a collection of plugins for Reveal.js - a framework for easily creating beautiful presentations using HTML. Example presentations and demos for these plugins can be found and added here.
This collections includes the following plugins:
- Animate (Demo): A plugin for animations using SVG.js.
- Anything (Demo): A plugin for adding plots, charts, animated SVGs,or anything else inside an HTML object using a JSON string and a javascript function.
- Audio slideshow (Demo): A plugin for audio playback and recording.
- Chalkboard (Demo):
A plugin adding a chalkboard and slide annotation.
- Chart (Demo):
A plugin for using Chart.js.
- Custom controls (Demo):
A plugin for customization of controls.
- Embed tweet (Demo):
A plugin allowing to easily embed tweets in your slides.
- Fullscreen (Demo):
A simple plugin allowing to use fullscreen slides.
- Menu (Demo): A plugin by Greg Denehy for adding a slideout menu.
- Seminar (Demo): a plugin providing interaction capabilities with other hosts and participants (e.g. slide events, chalkboard drawings, Q&A, polls).
Getting started
The source code of the demos can be found here: https://github.com/rajgoel/reveal.js-demos.
Download
You can use npm to install the plugins into the
node_modulesfolder using
npm install reveal.js-plugins
or manually copy this repository next to the folder of your reveal.js presentation.
Please note that the menu-plugin is a submodule and has to be downloaded separately.
License
MIT licensed
Copyright (C) 2021 Asvin Goel