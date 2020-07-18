A slideout menu plugin for Reveal.js to quickly jump to any slide by title. Also optionally change the theme and set the default transition. Check out the live demo

Installation

Bower

Download and install the package in your project:

bower install reveal.js-menu

Add the plugin to your presentation, as below.

<script src= "bower_components/reveal.js-menu/menu.js" > </ script > < script > Reveal.initialize({ plugins: [ RevealMenu ] }); </ script >

npm

Download and install the package in your project:

npm install --save reveal.js-menu

Add the plugin to your presentation, as below.

<script src= "node_modules/reveal.js-menu/menu.js" > </ script > < script > Reveal.initialize({ plugins: [ RevealMenu ] }); </ script >

Manual

Copy this repository into the plugins folder of your reveal.js presentation, ie plugins/menu .

Add the plugin to the dependencies in your presentation, as below.

<script src= "plugin/menu/menu.js" > </ script > < script > Reveal.initialize({ plugins: [ RevealMenu ] }); </ script >

Configuration

You can configure the menu for your presentation by providing a menu option in the reveal.js initialization options. Note that all config values are optional and will default as specified below.

Reveal.initialize({ menu : { side : 'left' , width : 'normal' , numbers : false , titleSelector : 'h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6' , useTextContentForMissingTitles : false , hideMissingTitles : false , markers : true , custom : false , themes : false , themesPath : 'dist/theme/' , transitions : false , openButton : true , openSlideNumber : false , keyboard : true , sticky : false , autoOpen : true , delayInit : false , openOnInit : false , loadIcons : true } });

Themes Stylesheet

If you are using the themes panel you need to ensure the theme stylesheet in the presentation uses the id="theme" attribute. For example...

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/theme/black.css" id = "theme" />

If your themes configuration includes code highlight themes you need to ensure the highlights theme stylesheet in the presentation uses the id="highlight-theme" attribute. For example...

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "plugin/highlight/zenburn.css" id = "highlight-theme" />

Slide Titles

The slide titles used in the menu can be supplied explicitly or are taken directly from the presentation, using the following rules...

1. The section's data-menu-title attribute.

If the slide's section element contains a data-menu-title attribute this will be used for the slide title in the menu. For example...

< section data-menu-title = "Custom Menu Title" > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > ... </ p > </ section >

2. Any element with the class menu-title .

If the slide's section contains an element with the class menu-title then the element's text will be used for the title. The first such element found will be used if there are more than one. Note the element need not be displayed to be used. For example...

< section > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < span class = "menu-title" style = "display: none" > Custom Menu Title </ span > < p > ... </ p > </ section >

3. The first heading found or a custom element selector

The titleSelector option can be used to customise the elements that will be used to generate the slide titles in the menu. The default option selects the first heading element found in the slide. For example...

< section > < h3 > This will be the slide title in the menu </ h3 > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > ... </ p > </ section >

Any valid CSS selector should work but note the selector will only be applied to elements contained within the slide section. You could use the 'h1' selector to only use level 1 headings or 'p' to use the first paragraph element. For example, titleSelector: 'p.lead' would be used like this...

< section > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p class = "lead" > This will be the slide title in the menu </ p > < p > ... </ p > </ section >

Using titleSelector: '' will ignore all elements and no title will be provided, unless the slide section contains a data-menu-title attribute or an element with the menu-title class.

4. No title is provided

If no title can be found using the above methods, a default title incorporating the slide number will be used. For example, the following would result in a slide title in the format of 'Slide 12'...

< section > < p > ... </ p > </ section >

If the hideMissingTitles option is set to true , however, the slide will not be listed in the menu.

Custom Menu Panels

Additional custom panels can be added the menu using the custom option.

Reveal.initialize({ menu : { custom : [ { title : 'Links' , icon : '<i class="fa fa-external-link">' , src : 'links.html' }, { title : 'About' , icon : '<i class="fa fa-info">' , content : '<p>This slidedeck is created with reveal.js</p>' } ] } });

title and icon are used for the toolbar buttons at the top of the menu. There are two approaches you can use to provide content for the panels...

You can provide a URL in src to load html from another file.

to load html from another file. Alternatively, you can provide html in content and this will be added to the custom panel.

Custom slide menu items

You can provide menu items in your custom panels using the following format. This allows you to define your own navigation links for your presentation.

< h1 > Links </ h1 > < ul class = "slide-menu-items" > < li class = "slide-menu-item" > < a href = "#/transitions" > Transitions </ a > </ li > < li class = "slide-menu-item" > < a href = "#/13" > Code highlighting </ a > </ li > </ ul >

You are not limited to linking to presentation slides. You can provide any link you wish.

< h1 > External Links </ h1 > < ul class = "slide-menu-items" > < li class = "slide-menu-item" > < a href = "https://github.com/denehyg/reveal.js-menu" > Reveal.js-menu </ a > </ li > < li class = "slide-menu-item" > < a href = "https://github.com/hakimel/reveal.js" > Reveal.js </ a > </ li > </ ul >

Using menu items enables keyboard navigation of your links as with the other panels. However, you don't have to use menu items for your links. You can simply provide standard links and unordered lists in your html. Notice you can provide your custom menu items mixed with other html if you wish.

Ready Event

A 'menu-ready' event is fired when reveal.js-menu has loaded all non-async dependencies and is ready to start navigating.

Reveal.addEventListener( 'menu-ready' , function ( event ) { });

API

The RevealMenu object exposes a JavaScript API for controlling the menu:

Function Description toggle(event) Toggles the open state of the menu, ie open if it is closed, and close if it is open openMenu(event) Opens the menu closeMenu(event, force) Closes the menu. To force the menu to close (ie when sticky option is true ) call closeMenu(null, true) openPanel(event, ref) Opens the menu to a specific panel, passing the name of the panel or the panel element itself isOpen() Returns true if the menu is open initialiseMenu() Initialises the menu if it has not already been initialised. Used in conjunction with the delayInit option isMenuInitialised() Returns true if the menu has been initialised

Compatibility

reveal.js-menu v2.0 is built for reveal.js v4. It will not work with reveal.js v3. If you require a menu for reveal.js v3 you will need to install reveal.js-menu v1.2.0.

v2.0 also introduces API changes that are not backwards compatible. init() has been renamed to initMenu() to deconflict with the reveal.js v4 plugin API. isInit() has also been changed to isMenuInitialised() .

License

MIT licensed

Copyright (C) 2020 Greg Denehy