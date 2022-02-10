





reveal.js is an open source HTML presentation framework. It enables anyone with a web browser to create beautiful presentations for free. Check out the live demo at revealjs.com.

The framework comes with a powerful feature set including nested slides, Markdown support, Auto-Animate, PDF export, speaker notes, LaTeX typesetting, syntax highlighted code and an extensive API.

Getting started

Online Editor

Want to create your presentation using a visual editor? Try the official reveal.js presentation platform for free at Slides.com. It's made by the same people behind reveal.js.

