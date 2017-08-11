Elegant and composable validations.

Revalidate is a library for creating and composing together small validation functions to create complex, robust validations. There is no need for awkward configuration rules to define validations. Just use functions.

All right. No more upselling. Just look at an example ❤️.

import { createValidator, composeValidators, combineValidators, isRequired, isAlphabetic, isNumeric } from 'revalidate' ; var r = require ( 'revalidate' ); var createValidator = r.createValidator; var composeValidators = r.composeValidators; var combineValidators = r.combineValidators; var isRequired = r.isRequired; var isAlphabetic = r.isAlphabetic; var isNumeric = r.isNumeric; const dogValidator = combineValidators({ name : composeValidators( isRequired, isAlphabetic )( 'Name' ), age : isNumeric( 'Age' ) }); dogValidator({}); dogValidator({ name : '123' , age : 'abc' }); dogValidator({ name : 'Tucker' , age : '10' });

Install

Install with yarn or npm.

yarn add revalidate

npm install --save revalidate

Getting Started

Revalidate has a host of options along with helper functions for building validations and some common validation functions right out of the box. To learn more, check out the docs at revalidate.jeremyfairbank.com.

Redux Form

Just one more example! You might have heard about revalidate through Redux Form. Revalidate was originally conceived as a library for writing validation functions for Redux Form. Revalidate is still a great companion to Redux Form! Here is the simple synchronous form validation from Redux Form's docs rewritten to use revalidate: