Create a hash for file revving
It will create an
md5 hash from an input buffer or string, and truncate it to 10 characters, which is unique enough for this purpose.
If you think you need a different hash algorithm or a longer hash, you're wrong.
npm install rev-hash
import fs from 'node:fs';
import revisionHash from 'rev-hash';
revisionHash(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'));
//=> 'bb9d8fe615'
revisionHash('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet');
//=> 'fea80f2db0'
Type:
Buffer | string
The data to create a hash from.