openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rh

rev-hash

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Create a hash for file revving

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

139K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rev-hash

Create a hash for file revving

It will create an md5 hash from an input buffer or string, and truncate it to 10 characters, which is unique enough for this purpose.

If you think you need a different hash algorithm or a longer hash, you're wrong.

Install

npm install rev-hash

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs';
import revisionHash from 'rev-hash';

revisionHash(fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png'));
//=> 'bb9d8fe615'

revisionHash('Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet');
//=> 'fea80f2db0'

API

revisionHash(input)

input

Type: Buffer | string

The data to create a hash from.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial