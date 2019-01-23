Delete old, unused fingerprinted files from a revision manifest generated by a module such as gulp-rev.
$ npm install --save-dev rev-del
revDel({
oldManifest: 'rev-manifest.json',
newManifest: { /* a manifest */ },
suppress: true,
deleteMapExtensions: false
}, function (err, filesDeleted) {
// ...
});
The manifests can be either objects or paths to files.
oldManifest defaults
to "rev-manifest.json" (which is the default output for gulp-rev), and
newManifest has no default; it's assumed that you've got it in memory, so it's
more efficient to pass it in as an object.
suppress, when set to false, will throw an error when rev-manifest.json
doesn't exist. You don't normally want to change: usually, the first time you
run your revisioning script, the manifest doesn't exist yet.
deleteMapExtensions, when set to true, will try and find any ".map" files generated by gulp-sourcemaps belonging to changed files in
oldManifest and delete those too.
rev-del works great with Gulp and gulp-rev. You need to specify either
dest
in the options, or
base in the manifest options—unless you're writing
everything to the root directory.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
var revDel = require('rev-del');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
.pipe(rev.manifest())
.pipe(revDel({ dest: 'dist' })) // <--
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
You can pass it the name of the old manifest if you're not using the default:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
var revDel = require('rev-del');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
.pipe(rev.manifest('my-manifest.json'))
.pipe(revDel('some-other-manifest.json')) // <--
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Call it before you call
gulp.dest.
Note that you only need to change the name of manifest if it is different to
the path given to
rev.manifest(): if you just change the name of the
manifest, rev-del will handle it fine:
// This works
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
var revDel = require('rev-del');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/*.css')
.pipe(rev())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
.pipe(rev.manifest('my-manifest.json'))
.pipe(revDel({ dest: 'dist' })) // <--
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
You can also specify the
base as one of the options. Again, you don't need to
do this if you've given it to
rev.manifest()!
You can also add
force: true as an option. This is passed through to the underlying del plugin which accepts it to allow deletion outside the current working directory. This comes in handy when you get a gulp error like 'Cannot delete files/folders outside the current working directory. Can be overriden with the
force option.'
Released under the MIT license.