openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
reu

reusify

by Matteo Collina
1.0.4 (see all)

Reuse objects and functions with style

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.4M

GitHub Stars

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

reusify

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

Reuse your objects and functions for maximum speed. This technique will make any function run ~10% faster. You call your functions a lot, and it adds up quickly in hot code paths.

$ node benchmarks/createNoCodeFunction.js
Total time 53133
Total iterations 100000000
Iteration/s 1882069.5236482036

$ node benchmarks/reuseNoCodeFunction.js
Total time 50617
Total iterations 100000000
Iteration/s 1975620.838848608

The above benchmark uses fibonacci to simulate a real high-cpu load. The actual numbers might differ for your use case, but the difference should not.

The benchmark was taken using Node v6.10.0.

This library was extracted from fastparallel.

Example

var reusify = require('reusify')
var fib = require('reusify/benchmarks/fib')
var instance = reusify(MyObject)

// get an object from the cache,
// or creates a new one when cache is empty
var obj = instance.get()

// set the state
obj.num = 100
obj.func()

// reset the state.
// if the state contains any external object
// do not use delete operator (it is slow)
// prefer set them to null
obj.num = 0

// store an object in the cache
instance.release(obj)

function MyObject () {
  // you need to define this property
  // so V8 can compile MyObject into an
  // hidden class
  this.next = null
  this.num = 0

  var that = this

  // this function is never reallocated,
  // so it can be optimized by V8
  this.func = function () {
    if (null) {
      // do nothing
    } else {
      // calculates fibonacci
      fib(that.num)
    }
  }
}

The above example was intended for synchronous code, let's see async:

var reusify = require('reusify')
var instance = reusify(MyObject)

for (var i = 0; i < 100; i++) {
  getData(i, console.log)
}

function getData (value, cb) {
  var obj = instance.get()

  obj.value = value
  obj.cb = cb
  obj.run()
}

function MyObject () {
  this.next = null
  this.value = null

  var that = this

  this.run = function () {
    asyncOperation(that.value, that.handle)
  }

  this.handle = function (err, result) {
    that.cb(err, result)
    that.value = null
    that.cb = null
    instance.release(that)
  }
}

Also note how in the above examples, the code, that consumes an instance of MyObject, reset the state to initial condition, just before storing it in the cache. That's needed so that every subsequent request for an instance from the cache, could get a clean instance.

Why

It is faster because V8 doesn't have to collect all the functions you create. On a short-lived benchmark, it is as fast as creating the nested function, but on a longer time frame it creates less pressure on the garbage collector.

Other examples

If you want to see some complex example, checkout middie and steed.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Trevor Norris for getting me down the rabbit hole of performance, and thanks to Mathias Buss for suggesting me to share this trick.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial