reusify

Reuse your objects and functions for maximum speed. This technique will make any function run ~10% faster. You call your functions a lot, and it adds up quickly in hot code paths.

$ node benchmarks/createNoCodeFunction.js Total time 53133 Total iterations 100000000 Iteration/s 1882069.5236482036 $ node benchmarks/reuseNoCodeFunction.js Total time 50617 Total iterations 100000000 Iteration/s 1975620.838848608

The above benchmark uses fibonacci to simulate a real high-cpu load. The actual numbers might differ for your use case, but the difference should not.

The benchmark was taken using Node v6.10.0.

This library was extracted from fastparallel.

Example

var reusify = require ( 'reusify' ) var fib = require ( 'reusify/benchmarks/fib' ) var instance = reusify(MyObject) var obj = instance.get() obj.num = 100 obj.func() obj.num = 0 instance.release(obj) function MyObject ( ) { this .next = null this .num = 0 var that = this this .func = function ( ) { if ( null ) { } else { fib(that.num) } } }

The above example was intended for synchronous code, let's see async:

var reusify = require ( 'reusify' ) var instance = reusify(MyObject) for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++) { getData(i, console .log) } function getData ( value, cb ) { var obj = instance.get() obj.value = value obj.cb = cb obj.run() } function MyObject ( ) { this .next = null this .value = null var that = this this .run = function ( ) { asyncOperation(that.value, that.handle) } this .handle = function ( err, result ) { that.cb(err, result) that.value = null that.cb = null instance.release(that) } }

Also note how in the above examples, the code, that consumes an instance of MyObject , reset the state to initial condition, just before storing it in the cache. That's needed so that every subsequent request for an instance from the cache, could get a clean instance.

Why

It is faster because V8 doesn't have to collect all the functions you create. On a short-lived benchmark, it is as fast as creating the nested function, but on a longer time frame it creates less pressure on the garbage collector.

Other examples

If you want to see some complex example, checkout middie and steed.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to Trevor Norris for getting me down the rabbit hole of performance, and thanks to Mathias Buss for suggesting me to share this trick.

License

MIT