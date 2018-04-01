Purpose

TL;DR - Prevent from a unique async process (function that returns a promise) to run more than once concurrently by temporarily caching the promise until it's resolved/rejected.

When a function returns a promise and it's being called from multiple places in the app, new promises are being instantiated, and multiple async operations are going to be executed.

A common case is a function that gets an articleId and returns a promise that calls API. This function can be called from multiple places, each time will create a new promise and will issue a new request. This is usually not desired:

function findArticle ( articleId ) { return fetch( `/article/ ${articleId} ` ).then( r => r.json()) } findArticle( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) findArticle( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) findArticle( 2 ).then( article2 => console .log(article2))

reuse-promise decorates a function and temporary memoizes a promise until it's resolved. In this case, the first call for articleId=1 will create the new promise, issue the HTTP request, and remember that created promise for articleId=1 . The second call with the same argument will return the same promise from earlier call. However, once the original promise is resolved (or rejected), a new call to findArticle(1) will issue a new request.

An initial call to a wrapped function goes through the original function, and then indexes the returned promise by a json-serialized string of the arguments that were sent to the function. So findArticles([1, 2, 3]) can be called twice and still return the same promise, becasue JSON.stringify([1, 2, 3]) === JSON.stringify([1, 2, 3]) .

Installation

npm install reuse-promise --save

Usage

reuse-promise can be used as a decorator in a class definition or as a wrapper to a function.

As a class decorator

Requires babel and babel-plugin-transform-decorators-legacy plugin.

import { decorator as reusePromise } from 'reuse-promise' class ArticleService { @reusePromise() find(articleId) { return fetch( `/article/ ${articleId} ` ).then( r => r.json()) } } const articleService = new ArticleService() articleService.find( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) articleService.find( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) articleService.find( 2 ).then( article2 => console .log(article2))

Wrapping a function

import reusePromise from 'reuse-promise' function findArticle ( articleId ) { return fetch( `/article/ ${articleId} ` ).then( r => r.json()) } const findArticleReusedPromise = reusePromise(findArticle ) findArticleReusedPromise( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) findArticleReusedPromise( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) findArticleReusedPromise( 2 ).then( article2 => console .log(article2))

option: memoize

reuse-promise can indefinitely remember the value that was returned from a promise, so no async code will execute more than once, even if the promise was previously resolved:

import { decorator as reusePromise } from 'reuse-promise' class ArticleService { @reusePromise({ memoize : true }) find(articleId) { return fetch( `/article/ ${articleId} ` ).then( r => r.json()) } } const articleService = new ArticleService() articleService.find( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) setTimeout( () => { articleService.find( 1 ).then( article1 => console .log(article1)) }, 1000 )

Clearing all memoized values of a function can be done with:

reusePromise.clear(articleService.find) articleService.find.__reusePromise__clear()

Clear all:

reusePromise.clear()

option: serializeArguments

By default, reuse-promise indexes promises in a dictionarty where the key is all arguments JSON.stringify ied. This is sometimes an unnecessary process, especially when sending big objects as arguments.

A custom argument serializer can be provided. To reuse promises based on the first letter of the first argument, for example, provide:

@reusePromise({ serializeArguments : args => args[ 0 ][ 0 ] })

Or, to grab an ID of a given model without having it all serialized:

updateUserName = reusePromise(updateUserName, { serializeArguments : args => args[ 0 ].id }) const someUser = { id : 1 , name : 'name' } updateUserName(someUser, 'new name' )

Test

npm install npm test

License

MIT