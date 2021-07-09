| |:-: |Retry a request with built-in exponential backoff.
$ npm install --save request
$ npm install --save retry-request
var request = require('retry-request', {
request: require('request')
});
It should work the same as
request in both callback mode and stream mode.
Note: This module only works when used as a readable stream, i.e. POST requests aren't supported (#3).
request?
Yes! You must independently install
request and provide it to this library:
The code will actually look for the
request module automatically to save you this step. But, being explicit like in the example is also welcome.
urlThatReturns503 will be requested 3 total times before giving up and executing the callback.
request(urlThatReturns503, function (err, resp, body) {});
urlThatReturns503 will be requested 3 total times before giving up and emitting the
response and
complete event as usual.
request(urlThatReturns503)
.on('error', function () {})
.on('response', function () {})
.on('complete', function () {});
Yes! This project uses debug to provide the current retry attempt, each response status, and the delay computed until the next retry attempt is made. To enable the debug mode, set the environment variable
DEBUG to retry-request.
(Thanks for the implementation, @yihaozhadan!)
Passed directly to
request. See the list of options supported: https://github.com/request/request/#requestoptions-callback.
opts.noResponseRetries
Type:
Number
Default:
2
The number of times to retry after a response fails to come through, such as a DNS resolution error or a socket hangup.
var opts = {
noResponseRetries: 0
};
request(url, opts, function (err, resp, body) {
// url was requested 1 time before giving up and
// executing this callback.
});
opts.objectMode
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if your custom
opts.request function returns a stream in object mode.
opts.retries
Type:
Number
Default:
2
var opts = {
retries: 4
};
request(urlThatReturns503, opts, function (err, resp, body) {
// urlThatReturns503 was requested a total of 5 times
// before giving up and executing this callback.
});
opts.currentRetryAttempt
Type:
Number
Default:
0
var opts = {
currentRetryAttempt: 1
};
request(urlThatReturns503, opts, function (err, resp, body) {
// urlThatReturns503 was requested as if it already failed once.
});
opts.shouldRetryFn
Type:
Function
Default: Returns
true if http.incomingMessage.statusCode is < 200 or >= 400.
var opts = {
shouldRetryFn: function (incomingHttpMessage) {
return incomingHttpMessage.statusMessage !== 'OK';
}
};
request(urlThatReturnsNonOKStatusMessage, opts, function (err, resp, body) {
// urlThatReturnsNonOKStatusMessage was requested a
// total of 3 times, each time using `opts.shouldRetryFn`
// to decide if it should continue before giving up and
// executing this callback.
});
opts.request
Type:
Function
Default:
try { require('request') }
If we cannot locate
request, we will throw an error advising you to provide it explicitly.
NOTE: If you override the request function, and it returns a stream in object mode, be sure to set
opts.objectMode to
true.
var originalRequest = require('request').defaults({
pool: {
maxSockets: Infinity
}
});
var opts = {
request: originalRequest
};
request(urlThatReturns503, opts, function (err, resp, body) {
// Your provided `originalRequest` instance was used.
});
opts.maxRetryDelay
Type:
Number
Default:
64
The maximum time to delay in seconds. If retryDelayMultiplier results in a delay greater than maxRetryDelay, retries should delay by maxRetryDelay seconds instead.
opts.retryDelayMultiplier
Type:
Number
Default:
2
The multiplier by which to increase the delay time between the completion of failed requests, and the initiation of the subsequent retrying request.
opts.totalTimeout
Type:
Number
Default:
600
The length of time to keep retrying in seconds. The last sleep period will be shortened as necessary, so that the last retry runs at deadline (and not considerably beyond it). The total time starting from when the initial request is sent, after which an error will be returned, regardless of the retrying attempts made meanwhile.
Passed directly to
request. See the callback section: https://github.com/request/request/#requestoptions-callback.