Use Axios interceptors to automatically retry failed requests. Super flexible. Built in exponential backoff.

Installation

npm install retry-axios

Usage

To use this library, import it alongside of axios :

const rax = require ( 'retry-axios' ); const axios = require ( 'axios' );

Or, if you're using TypeScript / es modules:

import * as rax from 'retry-axios' ; import axios from 'axios' ;

You can attach to the global axios object, and retry 3 times by default:

const interceptorId = rax.attach(); const res = await axios( 'https://test.local' );

Or you can create your own axios instance to make scoped requests:

const myAxiosInstance = axios.create(); myAxiosInstance.defaults.raxConfig = { instance : myAxiosInstance }; const interceptorId = rax.attach(myAxiosInstance); const res = await myAxiosInstance.get( 'https://test.local' );

You have a lot of options...

const interceptorId = rax.attach(); const res = await axios({ url : 'https://test.local' , raxConfig : { retry : 3 , noResponseRetries : 2 , retryDelay : 100 , httpMethodsToRetry : [ 'GET' , 'HEAD' , 'OPTIONS' , 'DELETE' , 'PUT' ], statusCodesToRetry : [[ 100 , 199 ], [ 429 , 429 ], [ 500 , 599 ]], instance : ax, backoffType : 'exponential' , onRetryAttempt : err => { const cfg = rax.getConfig(err); console .log( `Retry attempt # ${cfg.currentRetryAttempt} ` ); } } });

If the logic in onRetryAttempt requires to be asynchronous, you can return a promise, then retry will be executed only after the promise is resolved:

const res = await axios({ url : 'https://test.local' , raxConfig : { onRetryAttempt : err => { return new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { refreshToken(err, function ( token, error ) { if (!error) { window .localStorage.setItem( 'token' , token); resolve(); } else { reject(); } }); }); } } });

Or if you want, you can just decide if it should retry or not:

const res = await axios({ url : 'https://test.local' , raxConfig : { shouldRetry : err => { const cfg = rax.getConfig(err); return true ; } } });

If you want to add custom retry logic without duplicating too much of the built-in logic, rax.shouldRetryRequest will tell you if a request would normally be retried:

const res = await axios({ url : 'https://test.local' , raxConfig : { shouldRetry : err => { const cfg = rax.getConfig(err); if (cfg.currentRetryAttempt >= cfg.retry) return false if (err.response.statusText.includes( 'Try again' )) return true return rax.shouldRetryRequest(err) } } });

How it works

This library attaches an interceptor to an axios instance you pass to the API. This way you get to choose which version of axios you want to run, and you can compose many interceptors on the same request pipeline.

License

Apache-2.0