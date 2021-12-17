Retry promises when they fail, based upon any-promise.

Installation

$ npm install --save retry-as-promised $ yarn add retry-as-promised

Configuration

var retry = require ( 'retry-as-promised' ); var warningFn = function ( msg ) { someLoggingFunction(msg, 'notice' ); }; return retry( function ( options ) { return promise; }, { max : 3 , timeout : 10000 match : [ Sequelize.ConnectionError, 'SQLITE_BUSY' ], backoffBase : 1000 backoffExponent : 1.5 report : warningFn, name : 'SourceX' });

Tested with