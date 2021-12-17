Retry promises when they fail, based upon any-promise.
$ npm install --save retry-as-promised
$ yarn add retry-as-promised
var retry = require('retry-as-promised');
var warningFn = function(msg){ someLoggingFunction(msg, 'notice'); };
// Will call the until max retries or the promise is resolved.
return retry(function (options) {
// options.current, times callback has been called including this call
return promise;
}, {
max: 3, // maximum amount of tries
timeout: 10000 // throw if no response or error within millisecond timeout, default: undefined,
match: [ // Must match error signature (ala bluebird catch) to continue
Sequelize.ConnectionError,
'SQLITE_BUSY'
],
backoffBase: 1000 // Initial backoff duration in ms. Default: 100,
backoffExponent: 1.5 // Exponent to increase backoff each try. Default: 1.1
report: warningFn, // the function used for reporting; must have a (string, object) argument signature, where string is the message that will passed in by retry-as-promised, and the object will be this configuration object + the $current property
name: 'SourceX' // if user supplies string, it will be used when composing error/reporting messages; else if retry gets a callback, uses callback name in erroring/reporting; else (default) uses literal string 'unknown'
});