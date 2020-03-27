retranslate

Real simple translations for react. Lightweight (< 10 KB gzipped) and with no dependencies.

Usage

First, install retranslate using

npm: npm install --save retranslate

or yarn: yarn add retranslate

Then, start importing and using the following components and functions:

Provider

retranslate is configured using the Provider . You pass Provider messages , a language and a fallbackLanguage (just in case). Wrap your application with Provider to make retranslate work. The Provider takes an optional argument wrapperElement , which can be used to configure which element is used to render the provider.

Also available as TranslationProvider .

Example use:

import { TranslationProvider } from 'retranslate' ; const App = () => ( < TranslationProvider messages = {{ en: { key: ' I am a translation in english with a parameter here: {{ parameter }}' }, et: { key: ' Ma olen eestikeelne t õ lge , parameetriga siin: {{ parameter }}' }, }} language = "en" fallbackLanguage = "en" > // ... your app goes here </ TranslationProvider > );

Message

retranslate uses Message to actually translate your messages. It uses the children you give it as the key to use to get translations. You can make it not escape the html of the translation, by passing the key in a prop called dangerouslyTranslateInnerHTML rather than the children. To add variables, pass them as a map in the params prop. You can use react components as variables out of the box.

Example use:

import { Message } from 'retranslate' ; const Greeting = ( { name } ) => < Message params = {{ name }}> greeting </ Message > ;

When the translation is not found, even in the fallback language, the translation key itself will be rendered.

withTranslations

withTranslations is a higher order component that you can use to access translation functionality and language manually. You get access to a translate function, a translateAsParts function and the current language . The translate function takes a message key and template parameters, and returns a string translation. When using this function, react components passed as parameters will not work, and they'll be stringified. The other function, translateAsParts, returns the internal representation of translation parts. These translation parts have both a value and a property called dangerous . If dangerous is true, it's a resolved template parameter and you should take special care with it (as these are dynamic).

Example use:

import { withTranslations } from 'retranslate' ; const GreetingWithLanguage = withTranslations( ( { translations: { translate, language } } ) => translate( 'greeting' , { name : 'someName' , language }), );

WithTranslations

WithTranslations is a component, similar to the withTranslations HOC. Instead of exposing internal functionality as a hoc, it exposes it to a function as a child.

Example use:

import { WithTranslations } from 'retranslate' ; const Greeting = ( { name } ) => ( < WithTranslations > {translations => translations.translate('greeting', { name })) } </ WithTranslations > );

useTranslations

useTranslations is a React Hook based on useContext , allowing access to translations without component nesting.

Example use:

import { useTranslations } from 'retranslate' ; const Greeting = ( { name } ) => { const { translate, language } = useTranslations(); return < div > {translate('greeting', { name: 'someName', language /* parameters */ })} </ div > ; };

Potential questions

Async loading I don't want to build this into retranslate. I would keep handling this on the application side.

Plurals This is something that will be worked on.

Compiled templates for even better performance Also something that will probably be worked on.

Contributing

Use the test:build script to test the library. Make a pull request, and it will be automatically checked by CircleCI, Coveralls, and @Tankenstein. When you make a production code change, make sure to increment the version in package.json according to semver. As your branch is merged, a release will automatically be made.

retranslate is licensed under MIT.