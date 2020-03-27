Real simple translations for react. Lightweight (< 10 KB gzipped) and with no dependencies.
First, install retranslate using
npm install --save retranslate
yarn add retranslate
Then, start importing and using the following components and functions:
retranslate is configured using the
Provider. You pass
Provider
messages, a
language and a
fallbackLanguage (just in case). Wrap your application with
Provider to make retranslate work. The
Provider takes an optional argument
wrapperElement, which can be used to configure which element is used to render the provider.
Also available as
TranslationProvider.
Example use:
import { TranslationProvider } from 'retranslate';
const App = () => (
<TranslationProvider
messages={{
en: { key: 'I am a translation in english with a parameter here: {{ parameter }}' },
et: { key: 'Ma olen eestikeelne tõlge, parameetriga siin: {{ parameter }}' },
}}
language="en"
fallbackLanguage="en"
>
// ... your app goes here
</TranslationProvider>
);
retranslate uses
Message to actually translate your messages. It uses the children you give it as the key to use to get translations. You can make it not escape the html of the translation, by passing the key in a prop called
dangerouslyTranslateInnerHTML rather than the children. To add variables, pass them as a map in the
params prop. You can use react components as variables out of the box.
Example use:
import { Message } from 'retranslate';
// assuming there is a key called "greeting" and a provider somewhere up the tree.
const Greeting = ({ name }) => <Message params={{ name }}>greeting</Message>;
When the translation is not found, even in the fallback language, the translation key itself will be rendered.
withTranslations is a higher order component that you can use to access translation functionality and language manually.
You get access to a
translate function, a
translateAsParts function and the current
language. The translate function takes a message key and template parameters, and returns a string translation. When using this function, react components passed as parameters will not work, and they'll be stringified. The other function, translateAsParts, returns the internal representation of translation parts. These translation parts have both a value and a property called
dangerous. If
dangerous is true, it's a resolved template parameter and you should take special care with it (as these are dynamic).
Example use:
import { withTranslations } from 'retranslate';
const GreetingWithLanguage = withTranslations(({ translations: { translate, language } }) =>
translate('greeting', { name: 'someName', language /* parameters */ }),
);
WithTranslations is a component, similar to the
withTranslations HOC. Instead of exposing internal functionality as a hoc, it exposes it to a function as a child.
Example use:
import { WithTranslations } from 'retranslate';
const Greeting = ({ name }) => (
<WithTranslations>
{translations =>
translations.translate('greeting', { name }))
}
</WithTranslations>
);
useTranslations is a React Hook based on
useContext, allowing access to translations without component nesting.
Example use:
import { useTranslations } from 'retranslate';
const Greeting = ({ name }) => {
const { translate, language } = useTranslations();
return <div>{translate('greeting', { name: 'someName', language /* parameters */ })}</div>;
};
Async loading
I don't want to build this into retranslate. I would keep handling this on the application side.
Plurals
This is something that will be worked on.
Compiled templates for even better performance
Also something that will probably be worked on.
Use the
test:build script to test the library. Make a pull request, and it will be automatically checked by CircleCI, Coveralls, and @Tankenstein. When you make a production code change, make sure to increment the version in
package.json according to semver. As your branch is merged, a release will automatically be made.
retranslate is licensed under MIT.