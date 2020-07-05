openbase logo
by Raathi Kugarajan
1.1.1 (see all)

🎨 UI controls as React Hooks to control your component state from outside

Readme




Retoggle is a collection of React hooks which provides UI toggles to manipulate your component state from outside. Like Storybook Knobs. This library is inspired by ideas from Dan Abramov.

  • 🎉 A wide range of toggles
  • 💡 Frictionless integration
  • 🎨 Themeable components
  • 🎁 Extensible. Write your custom toggles.

Available knobs

  • 📝 useLog() - Keeps track of a variable value
  • 🅰 useTextKnob() - Shows a text box
  • 1️⃣ useNumberKnob() - Shows a number box
  • ✅️ useBooleanKnob() - Shows a check box
  • 🎚 useRangeKnob() - Shows a slider
  • 🎛 useRangesKnob() - Shows multiple sliders
  • 🎏 useSelectKnob() - Shows a select box
  • useObjectKnob() - Shows an object editor
  • 🎨 useColorKnob() - Shows a color picker
  • useTimemachine() - Shows a slider and tracks the state of a given variable and allows to travel back in time

📚 API Docs with live preview available here

🔮 Codesandbox Demo

An example

The value of state will be displayed in the inspector component.

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Inspector, useLog } from "retoggle";

export default function Demo() {
  const [state, setState] = useState({ value: 5 });

  // logs your state to inspector
  useLog("My state", state);

  return (
    <div>
      <Inspector />
    </div>
  );
}

Contribute

Preparing dev environment

  • yarn install to install dev dependencies

Running and building the library

  • yarn start will start the dev server and expose the sample app
  • yarn build will output the build artifact to ./lib folder

Docs

  • docz:dev will start the docz development server
  • docz:build will build the docs

License

MIT

