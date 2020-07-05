





Retoggle is a collection of React hooks which provides UI toggles to manipulate your component state from outside. Like Storybook Knobs. This library is inspired by ideas from Dan Abramov.

🎉 A wide range of toggles

💡 Frictionless integration

🎨 Themeable components

🎁 Extensible. Write your custom toggles.

Available knobs

📝 useLog() - Keeps track of a variable value

- Keeps track of a variable value 🅰 useTextKnob() - Shows a text box

- Shows a text box 1️⃣ useNumberKnob() - Shows a number box

- Shows a number box ✅️ useBooleanKnob() - Shows a check box

- Shows a check box 🎚 useRangeKnob() - Shows a slider

- Shows a slider 🎛 useRangesKnob() - Shows multiple sliders

- Shows multiple sliders 🎏 useSelectKnob() - Shows a select box

- Shows a select box ⚒ useObjectKnob() - Shows an object editor

- Shows an object editor 🎨 useColorKnob() - Shows a color picker

- Shows a color picker ⏰ useTimemachine() - Shows a slider and tracks the state of a given variable and allows to travel back in time

An example

The value of state will be displayed in the inspector component.

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Inspector, useLog } from "retoggle" ; export default function Demo ( ) { const [state, setState] = useState({ value : 5 }); useLog( "My state" , state); return ( < div > < Inspector /> </ div > ); }

Contribute

Preparing dev environment

yarn install to install dev dependencies

Running and building the library

yarn start will start the dev server and expose the sample app

will start the dev server and expose the sample app yarn build will output the build artifact to ./lib folder

Docs

docz:dev will start the docz development server

will start the docz development server docz:build will build the docs

License

MIT