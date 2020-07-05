Retoggle is a collection of React hooks which provides UI toggles to manipulate your component state from outside. Like Storybook Knobs. This library is inspired by ideas from Dan Abramov.
useLog() - Keeps track of a variable value
useTextKnob() - Shows a text box
useNumberKnob() - Shows a number box
useBooleanKnob() - Shows a check box
useRangeKnob() - Shows a slider
useRangesKnob() - Shows multiple sliders
useSelectKnob() - Shows a select box
useObjectKnob() - Shows an object editor
useColorKnob() - Shows a color picker
useTimemachine() - Shows a slider and tracks the state of a given variable and allows to travel back in time
The value of
state will be displayed in the inspector component.
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { Inspector, useLog } from "retoggle";
export default function Demo() {
const [state, setState] = useState({ value: 5 });
// logs your state to inspector
useLog("My state", state);
return (
<div>
<Inspector />
</div>
);
}
Preparing dev environment
yarn install to install dev dependencies
Running and building the library
yarn start will start the dev server and expose the sample app
yarn build will output the build artifact to
./lib folder
Docs
docz:dev will start the docz development server
docz:build will build the docs
MIT