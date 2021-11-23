Install

npm i rethinkdb-ts

or

yarn add rethinkdb-ts

Import

import { r } from 'rethinkdb-ts' ; const { r } = require ( 'rethinkdb-ts' );

Initialize

await r.connectPool(options); const conn = await r.connect(options);

Fully working typescript driver!

Rebuilt from scratch using the latest ES/TS features for readability and maintainability

Drop-in replacement for rethinkdbdash with only some minor changes

CHANGES FROM RETHINKDBDASH

Support for complex socket configuration + tls (notice that for SSL/TLS or any configuration more complex than { host: '...', port: '...' } you'll have to encapsulate in a server/servers property:

{ server: { host: '172.23.12.2' , port: 21085 , tls: true , ca: caCert, rejectUnauthorized: false } }

The options for standard connections is described here.

If you want an SSL/TLS, add tls: true and the options described here and

Importing property instead of entire library: const {r} = require('rethinkdb-ts') or import {r} from 'rethinkdb-ts' instead of const r = require('rethinkdbdash')(options)

or instead of No top level initialization, initializing a pool is done by await r.connectPool()

No { cursor: true } option, for getting a cursor use .getCursor(runOptions) instead of .run(runOptions) .run() will coerce streams to array by default feeds will return a cursor like rethinkdbdash

option, for getting a cursor use instead of Uses native promises instead of bluebird

A cursor is already a readable stream, no need for toStream()

A readable stream is already an async iterator in node 10 no need for .asyncIterator()

In a connection pool, reusing open connections that already run queries instead of making queries wait for a connection when max connections exceeded

Integrated fully encompasing type definitions

NEW FEATURES

serialize / deserialize. You can store the query as a string like this const serializedQuery = r.table(...).filter(...).map(...).serialize() and get it like this r.deserialize(serializedQuery).run() or even r.deserialize<RStream>(serializedQuery).reduce(...).run() the serialized query is a normal string so you can store it in the DB. No need for ugly workarounds like .toString and eval anymore. Also the serialized query is the actual JSON that gets sent to the server so it should be cross-language compatible if any other driver cares to implement it.

DROPPING SUPPORT: