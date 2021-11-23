openbase logo
rethinkdb-ts

by rethinkdb
2.4.18 (see all)

RethinkDB TypeScript driver

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

107

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

rethinkdb-ts

Install

npm i rethinkdb-ts

or

yarn add rethinkdb-ts

Import

// if you support import
import { r } from 'rethinkdb-ts';
// if you dont
const { r } = require('rethinkdb-ts');

Initialize

// in an async context
// if you want to initialize a connection pool
await r.connectPool(options);
// if you want to initialize a single connection
const conn = await r.connect(options);

STATUS:

  • Fully working typescript driver!
  • Rebuilt from scratch using the latest ES/TS features for readability and maintainability
  • Drop-in replacement for rethinkdbdash with only some minor changes

CHANGES FROM RETHINKDBDASH

  • Support for complex socket configuration + tls (notice that for SSL/TLS or any configuration more complex than { host: '...', port: '...' } you'll have to encapsulate in a server/servers property: 
{ 
   server: {
      host: '172.23.12.2',
      port: 21085,
      tls: true,
      ca: caCert,
      rejectUnauthorized: false
   } 
}

The options for standard connections is described here.

If you want an SSL/TLS, add tls: true and the options described here and

  • Importing property instead of entire library: const {r} = require('rethinkdb-ts') or import {r} from 'rethinkdb-ts' instead of const r = require('rethinkdbdash')(options)
  • No top level initialization, initializing a pool is done by await r.connectPool()
  • No { cursor: true } option, for getting a cursor use .getCursor(runOptions) instead of .run(runOptions)
    • .run() will coerce streams to array by default feeds will return a cursor like rethinkdbdash
  • Uses native promises instead of bluebird
  • A cursor is already a readable stream, no need for toStream()
  • A readable stream is already an async iterator in node 10 no need for .asyncIterator()
  • In a connection pool, reusing open connections that already run queries instead of making queries wait for a connection when max connections exceeded
  • Integrated fully encompasing type definitions

NEW FEATURES

  • serialize / deserialize. You can store the query as a string like this const serializedQuery = r.table(...).filter(...).map(...).serialize() and get it like this r.deserialize(serializedQuery).run() or even r.deserialize<RStream>(serializedQuery).reduce(...).run() the serialized query is a normal string so you can store it in the DB. No need for ugly workarounds like .toString and eval anymore. Also the serialized query is the actual JSON that gets sent to the server so it should be cross-language compatible if any other driver cares to implement it.

DROPPING SUPPORT:

  • Support node < 12
  • Support callbacks
  • Support using .then() directly on a query (optionalRun), it can confuse users that queries are promises leading to false assumptions:
    • Queries are not promises since they are not eagerly evaluated and therefore they can:
      • .run() as many times as you want (promises run only once and return the same value without running other times)
      • be stored for future evaluation (promises run as you create them)
  • Support browsers (Unless it's the only demand of making this driver used instead of rethinkdbdash)
  • Support write streams (Does anyone use it? Will add it if its a popular demand)
  • Multiple connection pools (if someone has a good usecase I'll support it)

