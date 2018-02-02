ReGrid

ReGrid is a method of storing large files inside a RethinkDB database.

Using a SQL database? Try SQLGrid

Features

Reliable - Files are replicated across the cluster, benefiting from RethinkDB's automatic failover.

- Files are replicated across the cluster, benefiting from RethinkDB's automatic failover. Scalable - Easily store large files in RethinkDB, distributed across the cluster.

- Easily store large files in RethinkDB, distributed across the cluster. Consistent - Sha256 hashes are calculated when the file is written, and verified when read back out.

- Sha256 hashes are calculated when the file is written, and verified when read back out. Realtime - Watch the file system for changes and be notified immediately.

- Watch the file system for changes and be notified immediately. Fast - Supports in-memory caching so your server doesn't fall over when something goes viral.

- Supports in-memory caching so your server doesn't fall over when something goes viral. Current - Uses RethinkDB's changefeeds to evict cached items. ReGrid doesn't serve stale files.

View the Changelog

The ReGrid spec is an open specification free for anyone to implement and use.

The spec is very out of date

Need help?

Join Slack here, then meet us on the #regrid channel.

Special thanks to Arthur Andrew Medical for sponsoring this project.

Arthur Andrew Medical manufactures products with ingredients that have extensive clinical research for safety and efficacy. We specialize in Enzymes, Probiotics and Antioxidants.

Installation

Supports node v8.0+

npm install --save rethinkdb-regrid

var ReGrid = require ( 'rethinkdb-regrid' ) var bucket = ReGrid({ db : 'example' }) bucket.initBucket().then( function ( ) { })

API Documentation

Parameters

key default type description connectionOptions {} Object connectionOptions is passed directly to rethinkdbdash options {} Object Optional parameters listed below

Options

key default type description bucketName fs String The name of the bucket. Table names are prefixed by this. chunkSizeBytes 1024 * 255 Number The default chunk size, in bytes. concurrency 10 Number When writing/reading a file, the number of concurrent queries in flight for a given stream. cacheSize 400 Number The maximum number of objects to keep in memory. Setting to 0 will disable caching.

returns

Bucket instance

Description

Creates a new ReGrid bucket instance.

Example

var ReGrid = require ( 'rethinkdb-regrid' ) var bucket = ReGrid({ db : 'mydatabase' }, { bucketName : 'mybucket' })

Parameters

none

returns

Promise

Description

Verifies required tables and indexes exist and will create them if missing.

Example

bucket.initBucket().then( function ( ) { })

Options

key default type description filename required String The name of the file. buffer required Buffer A buffer of file contents. chunkSizeBytes The chunkSizeBytes setting for the bucket. Number Size of each chunk in bytes. metadata {} Object Metadata object allowing you to store custom keys on files.

returns

Promise

Description

Returns a promise that resolves to the newly written file.

Example

let fileBuffer = fs.readFileSync( './myVid.mp4' ) let newFile = await bucket.writeFile({ filename : '/videos/myVid.mp4' , buffer : fileBuffer})

Options

key default type description filename required String The name of the file. chunkSizeBytes The chunkSizeBytes setting for the bucket. Number Size of each chunk in bytes. metadata {} Object Metadata object allowing you to store custom keys on files.

returns

WriteStream

Description

Returns a write stream for storing a file in ReGrid.

Example

var writeStream = bucket.createWriteStream({ filename : '/videos/myVid.mp4' , chunkSizeBytes : 1024 * 255 , metadata : { topic : 'cats' } }) writeStream.on( 'finish' , function ( ) { }) fs.createReadStream( './myVid.mp4' ).pipe(writeStream)

Options

key default type description id Null String The id of the file to retrieve. filename Null String Ignored if id != null . The filename of the file to retrieve revision -1 Number Ignored if id != null . The revision of the file to retrieve. If multiple files are uploaded under the same filename they are considered revisions. This may be a positive or negative number. (see chart below)

How revision numbers work

If there are five versions of a file, the below chart would be the revision numbers

Number Description 0 or -5 The original file 1 or -4 The first revision 2 or -3 The second revision 3 or -2 The second most recent revision 4 or -1 The most recent revision

Description

Returns a promise that resolves to the files information.

Example

let file1 = bucket.getFile({ id : 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' }) let file2 = bucket.getFile({ filename : 'catVideo.mp4' , revision : 2 })

Options

key default type description id Null String The id of the file to retrieve. filename Null String Ignored if id != null . The filename of the file to retrieve revision -1 Number Ignored if id != null . The revision of the file to retrieve. If multiple files are uploaded under the same filename they are considered revisions. This may be a positive or negative number. (see chart below) seekStart Null Number The start of the byte range. seekEnd Null Number The end of the byte range. If omitted the stream will continue to the end of file.

Description

Returns a promise that resolves to the files information and contents.

Example

let file1 = bucket.readFile({ id : 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' }) let file2 = bucket.readFile({ filename : 'catVideo.mp4' , revision : 2 })

Options

key default type description id required String The id of the file to retrieve seekStart Null Number The start of the byte range. seekEnd Null Number The end of the byte range. If omitted the stream will continue to the end of file.

returns

ReadStream

Description

Returns a read stream for reading a file from ReGrid.

Example

var readStream = bucket.createReadStream({ id : 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' }) readStream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './mySavedVideo.mp4' ))

Parameters

key default type description pattern required String A regular expression matched against filename options {} Object Optional parameters listed below

Options

key default type description sort 'DESC' String Sort results by filename . Valid values are ASC and DESC . skip undefined Number Skip results, useful for pagination. limit undefined Number Limit results. showAll false Boolean Show all revisions of matched files. Normally duplicate filenames are hidden and only the latest revision of each filename is returned.

returns

ReadStream in objectMode . The stream emits objects, not buffers.

Description

Returns a read stream for finding files via regular expression. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation.

You may call toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.

Example

var videoStream = bucket.listRegex( '^/videos/' , { limit : 100 }) videoStream.on( 'data' , function ( video ) { console .log(video) }) bucket.listRegex( '^/videos/' , { limit : 100 }).toArray().then( function ( videos ) { console .log(videos) })

Parameters

key default type description filename required String The name of the file. options {} Object Optional parameters listed below

Options

key default type description sort undefined String Sort results by finishedAt (The date the file was uploaded). Valid values are ASC and DESC . skip undefined Number Skip results, useful for pagination. limit undefined Number Limit results.

returns

ReadStream in objectMode . The stream emits objects, not buffers.

Description

Returns a read stream for finding files by filename. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation. However, this method uses an index and is very efficient.

You may call toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.

Example

var revisionStream = bucket.listFilename( '/videos/editedVideo.mp4' ) revisionStream.on( 'data' , function ( revision ) { console .log(revision) }) bucket.listFilename( '/videos/editedVideo.mp4' ).toArray().then( function ( revisions ) { console .log(revisions) })

Parameters

key default type description metadata required Object An object to match against the metadata field of ReGrid files. options {} Object Optional parameters listed below

Options

key default type description skip undefined Number Skip results, useful for pagination. limit undefined Number Limit results.

returns

ReadStream in objectMode . The stream emits objects, not buffers.

Description

Returns a read stream for finding files by metadata. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation.

You may call toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.

Example

var catStream = bucket.listMetadata({ topic : 'cats' }) catStream.on( 'data' , function ( catVideo ) { console .log(catVideo) }) bucket.listMetadata({ topic : 'cats' }).toArray().then( function ( catVideos ) { console .log(catVideos) })

Parameters

key default type description pattern required String A regular expression matched against filename.

returns

A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor

Description

Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the filename property matches your regular expression.

Example

bucket.watchRegex( '^/videos' ).then( function ( cursor ) { cursor.each( ( err, video ) => { console .log(video) }) })

Parameters

key default type description filename required String The filename to watch for changes.

returns

A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor

Description

Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the filename property === your string.

Example

bucket.watchFilename( '/videos/myVid.mp4' ).then( function ( cursor ) { cursor.each( ( err, changes ) => { console .log(changes) }) })

Parameters

key default type description metadata required Object The metadata to watch for changes.

returns

A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor

Description

Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the metadata property matches your object.

Example

bucket.watchMetadata({ topic : 'cats' }).then( function ( cursor ) { cursor.each( ( err, catVideoChanges ) => { console .log(catVideoChanges) }) })

Parameters

key default type description fileId required String The id of the file to delete hard false Boolean Permanently delete a file instead of just flagging

returns

Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.

Description

Marks a file as deleted in ReGrid

Example

bucket.deleteId( 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' , { hard : true })

Parameters

key default type description fileId required String The id of the file to rename. filename required String The new filename for the selected file.

returns

Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.

Description

Renames a file in ReGrid

Example

bucket.renameId( 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' , 'newName.mp4' )

Parameters

key default type description fileId required String The id of the file to read.

returns

Returns a promise that resolves to the file metadata.

Description

Retrieves the metadata for a given fileId.

Example

bucket.getMetadata( 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab' )

Parameters

key default type description fileId required String The id of the file to rename. metadata required Object The new metadata for the selected file.

returns

Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.

Description

Replaces a file's metadata in ReGrid

Example