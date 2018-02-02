ReGrid is a method of storing large files inside a RethinkDB database.
The ReGrid spec is an open specification free for anyone to implement and use.
The spec is very out of date
Supports node v8.0+
npm install --save rethinkdb-regrid
var ReGrid = require('rethinkdb-regrid')
var bucket = ReGrid({db: 'example'})
// initBucket creates tables and indexes if they don't exist, returns a promise.
bucket.initBucket().then(function () {
// We are now ready to read and write files
})
ReGrid([connectionOptions, options])
|key
|default
|type
|description
|connectionOptions
|{}
|Object
connectionOptions is passed directly to rethinkdbdash
|options
|{}
|Object
|Optional parameters listed below
|key
|default
|type
|description
|bucketName
fs
|String
|The name of the bucket. Table names are prefixed by this.
|chunkSizeBytes
1024 * 255
|Number
|The default chunk size, in bytes.
|concurrency
10
|Number
|When writing/reading a file, the number of concurrent queries in flight for a given stream.
|cacheSize
400
|Number
|The maximum number of objects to keep in memory. Setting to
0 will disable caching.
Bucket instance
Creates a new ReGrid bucket instance.
var ReGrid = require('rethinkdb-regrid')
var bucket = ReGrid({db: 'mydatabase'}, {bucketName: 'mybucket'})
initBucket()
none
Promise
Verifies required tables and indexes exist and will create them if missing.
bucket.initBucket().then(function () {
// bucket is ready for use.....
})
writeFile(options)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|filename
|required
|String
|The name of the file.
|buffer
|required
|Buffer
|A buffer of file contents.
|chunkSizeBytes
|The
chunkSizeBytes setting for the bucket.
|Number
|Size of each chunk in bytes.
|metadata
|{}
|Object
|Metadata object allowing you to store custom keys on files.
Promise
Returns a promise that resolves to the newly written file.
let fileBuffer = fs.readFileSync('./myVid.mp4')
let newFile = await bucket.writeFile({filename: '/videos/myVid.mp4', buffer: fileBuffer})
createWriteStream(options)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|filename
|required
|String
|The name of the file.
|chunkSizeBytes
|The
chunkSizeBytes setting for the bucket.
|Number
|Size of each chunk in bytes.
|metadata
|{}
|Object
|Metadata object allowing you to store custom keys on files.
WriteStream
Returns a write stream for storing a file in ReGrid.
var writeStream = bucket.createWriteStream({
filename: '/videos/myVid.mp4',
chunkSizeBytes: 1024 * 255,
metadata: {topic: 'cats'}
})
writeStream.on('finish', function () {
// File is now stored in ReGrid
})
fs.createReadStream('./myVid.mp4').pipe(writeStream)
getFile(options)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|id
|Null
|String
|The
id of the file to retrieve.
|filename
|Null
|String
|Ignored if
id != null. The
filename of the file to retrieve
|revision
-1
|Number
|Ignored if
id != null. The revision of the file to retrieve. If multiple files are uploaded under the same
filename they are considered revisions. This may be a positive or negative number. (see chart below)
If there are five versions of a file, the below chart would be the revision numbers
|Number
|Description
0 or
-5
|The original file
1 or
-4
|The first revision
2 or
-3
|The second revision
3 or
-2
|The second most recent revision
4 or
-1
|The most recent revision
Returns a promise that resolves to the files information.
let file1 = bucket.getFile({id: 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab'})
let file2 = bucket.getFile({filename: 'catVideo.mp4', revision: 2})
readFile(options)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|id
|Null
|String
|The
id of the file to retrieve.
|filename
|Null
|String
|Ignored if
id != null. The
filename of the file to retrieve
|revision
-1
|Number
|Ignored if
id != null. The revision of the file to retrieve. If multiple files are uploaded under the same
filename they are considered revisions. This may be a positive or negative number. (see chart below)
|seekStart
|Null
|Number
|The start of the byte range.
|seekEnd
|Null
|Number
|The end of the byte range. If omitted the stream will continue to the end of file.
If there are five versions of a file, the below chart would be the revision numbers
|Number
|Description
0 or
-5
|The original file
1 or
-4
|The first revision
2 or
-3
|The second revision
3 or
-2
|The second most recent revision
4 or
-1
|The most recent revision
Returns a promise that resolves to the files information and contents.
let file1 = bucket.readFile({id: 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab'})
let file2 = bucket.readFile({filename: 'catVideo.mp4', revision: 2})
createReadStream(options)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|id
|required
|String
|The
id of the file to retrieve
|seekStart
|Null
|Number
|The start of the byte range.
|seekEnd
|Null
|Number
|The end of the byte range. If omitted the stream will continue to the end of file.
ReadStream
Returns a read stream for reading a file from ReGrid.
var readStream = bucket.createReadStream({id: 'ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab'})
readStream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./mySavedVideo.mp4'))
listRegex(pattern[, options])
|key
|default
|type
|description
|pattern
|required
|String
|A regular expression matched against
filename
|options
|{}
|Object
|Optional parameters listed below
|key
|default
|type
|description
|sort
|'DESC'
|String
|Sort results by
filename. Valid values are
ASC and
DESC.
|skip
|undefined
|Number
|Skip results, useful for pagination.
|limit
|undefined
|Number
|Limit results.
|showAll
|false
|Boolean
|Show all revisions of matched files. Normally duplicate filenames are hidden and only the latest revision of each filename is returned.
ReadStream in
objectMode. The stream emits objects, not buffers.
Returns a read stream for finding files via regular expression. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation.
You may call
toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.
var videoStream = bucket.listRegex('^/videos/', {limit: 100})
videoStream.on('data', function (video) {
console.log(video)
})
// OR
bucket.listRegex('^/videos/', {limit: 100}).toArray().then(function (videos) {
// list the first 100 videos in the `/videos` directory
console.log(videos)
})
listFilename(filename[, options])
|key
|default
|type
|description
|filename
|required
|String
|The name of the file.
|options
|{}
|Object
|Optional parameters listed below
|key
|default
|type
|description
|sort
|undefined
|String
|Sort results by
finishedAt (The date the file was uploaded). Valid values are
ASC and
DESC.
|skip
|undefined
|Number
|Skip results, useful for pagination.
|limit
|undefined
|Number
|Limit results.
ReadStream in
objectMode. The stream emits objects, not buffers.
Returns a read stream for finding files by filename. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation. However, this method uses an index and is very efficient.
You may call
toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.
var revisionStream = bucket.listFilename('/videos/editedVideo.mp4')
revisionStream.on('data', function (revision) {
console.log(revision)
})
// OR
bucket.listFilename('/videos/editedVideo.mp4').toArray().then(function (revisions) {
// list all revisions of '/videos/editedVideo.mp4'
console.log(revisions)
})
listMetadata(metadata[, options])
|key
|default
|type
|description
|metadata
|required
|Object
|An object to match against the
metadata field of ReGrid files.
|options
|{}
|Object
|Optional parameters listed below
|key
|default
|type
|description
|skip
|undefined
|Number
|Skip results, useful for pagination.
|limit
|undefined
|Number
|Limit results.
ReadStream in
objectMode. The stream emits objects, not buffers.
Returns a read stream for finding files by metadata. The stream emits objects as they are found, and can be a long running operation.
You may call
toArray() on the returned stream to coerce it to an array. This may fail if the result set is very large. You may optionally call with limit to prevent this.
var catStream = bucket.listMetadata({topic: 'cats'})
catStream.on('data', function (catVideo) {
console.log(catVideo)
})
// OR
bucket.listMetadata({topic: 'cats'}).toArray().then(function (catVideos) {
// list all videos under the 'cat' topic.
console.log(catVideos)
})
watchRegex(pattern)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|pattern
|required
|String
|A regular expression matched against filename.
A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor
Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the
filename property matches your regular expression.
bucket.watchRegex('^/videos').then(function (cursor) {
cursor.each((err, video) => {
console.log(video)
})
})
watchFilename(filename)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|filename
|required
|String
|The
filename to watch for changes.
A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor
Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the
filename property
=== your string.
bucket.watchFilename('/videos/myVid.mp4').then(function (cursor) {
cursor.each((err, changes) => {
console.log(changes)
})
})
watchMetadata(metadata)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|metadata
|required
|Object
|The
metadata to watch for changes.
A RethinkDB changeFeed cursor
Allows you to be notified of changes to a file if the
metadata property matches your object.
bucket.watchMetadata({topic: 'cats'}).then(function (cursor) {
cursor.each((err, catVideoChanges) => {
console.log(catVideoChanges)
})
})
deleteId(fileId)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|fileId
|required
|String
|The
id of the file to delete
|hard
|false
|Boolean
|Permanently delete a file instead of just flagging
Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.
Marks a file as deleted in ReGrid
bucket.deleteId('ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab', {hard: true})
renameId(fileId, filename)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|fileId
|required
|String
|The
id of the file to rename.
|filename
|required
|String
|The new filename for the selected file.
Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.
Renames a file in ReGrid
bucket.renameId('ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab', 'newName.mp4')
getMetadata(fileId)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|fileId
|required
|String
|The
id of the file to read.
Returns a promise that resolves to the file metadata.
Retrieves the metadata for a given fileId.
bucket.getMetadata('ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab')
replaceMetadata(fileId, metadata)
|key
|default
|type
|description
|fileId
|required
|String
|The
id of the file to rename.
|metadata
|required
|Object
|The new metadata for the selected file.
Returns a promise that resolves to a boolean, depending on whether the operation was successful.
Replaces a file's metadata in ReGrid
bucket.replaceMetadata('ca608825-15c0-44b5-9bef-3ccabf061bab', {topic: 'other cat stuff'})