rjq

rethinkdb-job-queue

by Grant Carthew
3.1.7 (see all)

A persistent job or task queue backed by RethinkDB.

Overview

543

GitHub Stars

158

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Job Queues

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Introduction

rethinkdb-job-queue is a persistent job or task queue backed by RethinkDB. It has been built as an alternative to the many queues available on NPM.

bitHound Overall Score bitHound Dependencies bitHound Dependencies js-standard-style NSP Status Patreon Donation

Thinker

NPM

Please Star on GitHub / NPM and Watch for updates.

Features

Documentation

Quick Start

Installation

Note: You will need to install RethinkDB before you can use rethinkdb-job-queue.

npm install rethinkdb-job-queue --save

See the installation document for supported Node.js versions and workarounds.

Simple Example


const Queue = require('rethinkdb-job-queue')
const qOptions = {
  name: 'Mathematics' // The queue and table name
}
const cxnOptions = {
  db: 'JobQueue', // The name of the database in RethinkDB
}

const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions)

const job = q.createJob({
  numerator: 123,
  denominator: 456
})

q.process((job, next) => {
    try {
      let result = job.numerator / job.denominator
      // Do something with your result
      return next(null, result)
    } catch (err) {
      console.error(err)
      return next(err)
    }
})

return q.addJob(job).catch((err) => {
  console.error(err)
})

E-Mail Job Example using nodemailer


// The following is not related to rethinkdb-job-queue.
// This is the nodemailer configuration
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer')
const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
  service: 'Mailgun',
  auth: {
    user: 'postmaster@superheros.com',
    pass: 'your-api-key-here'
  }
})

// Setup e-mail data with unicode symbols
var mailOptions = {
  from: '"Registration" <support@superheros.com>', // Sender address
  subject: 'Registration', // Subject line
  text: 'Click here to complete your registration', // Plaintext body
  html: '<b>Click here to complete your registration</b>' // HTML body
}

// rethinkdb-job-queue configuration
const Queue = require('rethinkdb-job-queue')

// Queue options have defaults and are not required
const qOptions = {
  name: 'RegistrationEmail', // The queue and table name
  masterInterval: 310000, // Database review period in milliseconds
  changeFeed: true, // Enables events from the database table
  concurrency: 100,
  removeFinishedJobs: 2592000000, // true, false, or number of milliseconds
}

// Connection options have defaults and are not required
// You can replace these options with a rethinkdbdash driver object
const cxnOptions = {
  host: 'localhost',
  port: 28015,
  db: 'JobQueue', // The name of the database in RethinkDB
}

// This is the main queue instantiation call
const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions)

// Customizing the default job options for new jobs
q.jobOptions = {
  priority: 'normal',
  timeout: 300000,
  retryMax: 3, // Four attempts, first then three retries
  retryDelay: 600000 // Time in milliseconds to delay retries
}

const job = q.createJob()
// The createJob method will only create the job locally.
// It will need to be added to the queue.
// You can decorate the job with any data to be saved for processing
job.recipient = 'batman@batcave.com'

q.process((job, next) => {
  // Send email using job.recipient as the destination address
  mailOptions.to = job.recipient
  return transporter.sendMail(mailOptions).then((info) => {
    console.dir(info)
    return next(null, info)
  }).catch((err) => {
    // This catch is for nodemailer sendMail errors.
    return next(err)
  })
})

return q.addJob(job).then((savedJobs) => {
  // savedJobs is an array of the jobs added with updated properties
}).catch((err) => {
  console.error(err)
})

About the Owner

I, Grant Carthew, am a technologist, trainer, and Dad from Queensland, Australia. I work on code in a number of personal projects and when the need arises I build my own packages.

This project exists because there were no functional job queues built on the RethinkDB database. I wanted an alternative to the other job queues on NPM.

Everything I do in open source is done in my own time and as a contribution to the open source community.

If you are using my projects and would like to thank me or support me, please click the Patreon link below.

Patreon Donation

See my other projects on NPM.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Want to help but not sure how? Checkout the ideas page.

Please see the debugging and testing documents for more detail.

Credits

Thanks to the following marvelous packages and people for their hard work:

This list could go on...

License

MIT

