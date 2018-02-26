rethinkdb-job-queue is a persistent job or task queue backed by RethinkDB.
It has been built as an alternative to the many queues available on NPM.
Please Star on GitHub / NPM and Watch for updates.
Note: You will need to install RethinkDB before you can use
rethinkdb-job-queue.
npm install rethinkdb-job-queue --save
See the installation document for supported Node.js versions and workarounds.
const Queue = require('rethinkdb-job-queue')
const qOptions = {
name: 'Mathematics' // The queue and table name
}
const cxnOptions = {
db: 'JobQueue', // The name of the database in RethinkDB
}
const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions)
const job = q.createJob({
numerator: 123,
denominator: 456
})
q.process((job, next) => {
try {
let result = job.numerator / job.denominator
// Do something with your result
return next(null, result)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
return next(err)
}
})
return q.addJob(job).catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
})
// The following is not related to rethinkdb-job-queue.
// This is the nodemailer configuration
const nodemailer = require('nodemailer')
const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
service: 'Mailgun',
auth: {
user: 'postmaster@superheros.com',
pass: 'your-api-key-here'
}
})
// Setup e-mail data with unicode symbols
var mailOptions = {
from: '"Registration" <support@superheros.com>', // Sender address
subject: 'Registration', // Subject line
text: 'Click here to complete your registration', // Plaintext body
html: '<b>Click here to complete your registration</b>' // HTML body
}
// rethinkdb-job-queue configuration
const Queue = require('rethinkdb-job-queue')
// Queue options have defaults and are not required
const qOptions = {
name: 'RegistrationEmail', // The queue and table name
masterInterval: 310000, // Database review period in milliseconds
changeFeed: true, // Enables events from the database table
concurrency: 100,
removeFinishedJobs: 2592000000, // true, false, or number of milliseconds
}
// Connection options have defaults and are not required
// You can replace these options with a rethinkdbdash driver object
const cxnOptions = {
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'JobQueue', // The name of the database in RethinkDB
}
// This is the main queue instantiation call
const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions)
// Customizing the default job options for new jobs
q.jobOptions = {
priority: 'normal',
timeout: 300000,
retryMax: 3, // Four attempts, first then three retries
retryDelay: 600000 // Time in milliseconds to delay retries
}
const job = q.createJob()
// The createJob method will only create the job locally.
// It will need to be added to the queue.
// You can decorate the job with any data to be saved for processing
job.recipient = 'batman@batcave.com'
q.process((job, next) => {
// Send email using job.recipient as the destination address
mailOptions.to = job.recipient
return transporter.sendMail(mailOptions).then((info) => {
console.dir(info)
return next(null, info)
}).catch((err) => {
// This catch is for nodemailer sendMail errors.
return next(err)
})
})
return q.addJob(job).then((savedJobs) => {
// savedJobs is an array of the jobs added with updated properties
}).catch((err) => {
console.error(err)
})
I, Grant Carthew, am a technologist, trainer, and Dad from Queensland, Australia. I work on code in a number of personal projects and when the need arises I build my own packages.
This project exists because there were no functional job queues built on the RethinkDB database. I wanted an alternative to the other job queues on NPM.
Everything I do in open source is done in my own time and as a contribution to the open source community.
If you are using my projects and would like to thank me or support me, please click the Patreon link below.
See my other projects on NPM.
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Want to help but not sure how? Checkout the ideas page.
Please see the debugging and testing documents for more detail.
Thanks to the following marvelous packages and people for their hard work:
This list could go on...
MIT