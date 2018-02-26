Introduction

rethinkdb-job-queue is a persistent job or task queue backed by RethinkDB. It has been built as an alternative to the many queues available on NPM.

Please Star on GitHub / NPM and Watch for updates.

Features

Documentation

Quick Start

Installation

Note: You will need to install RethinkDB before you can use rethinkdb-job-queue .

npm install rethinkdb-job-queue --save

See the installation document for supported Node.js versions and workarounds.

Simple Example

const Queue = require ( 'rethinkdb-job-queue' ) const qOptions = { name : 'Mathematics' } const cxnOptions = { db : 'JobQueue' , } const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions) const job = q.createJob({ numerator : 123 , denominator : 456 }) q.process( ( job, next ) => { try { let result = job.numerator / job.denominator return next( null , result) } catch (err) { console .error(err) return next(err) } }) return q.addJob(job).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

E-Mail Job Example using nodemailer

const nodemailer = require ( 'nodemailer' ) const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ service : 'Mailgun' , auth : { user : 'postmaster@superheros.com' , pass : 'your-api-key-here' } }) var mailOptions = { from : '"Registration" <support@superheros.com>' , subject : 'Registration' , text : 'Click here to complete your registration' , html : '<b>Click here to complete your registration</b>' } const Queue = require ( 'rethinkdb-job-queue' ) const qOptions = { name : 'RegistrationEmail' , masterInterval : 310000 , changeFeed : true , concurrency : 100 , removeFinishedJobs : 2592000000 , } const cxnOptions = { host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'JobQueue' , } const q = new Queue(cxnOptions, qOptions) q.jobOptions = { priority : 'normal' , timeout : 300000 , retryMax : 3 , retryDelay : 600000 } const job = q.createJob() job.recipient = 'batman@batcave.com' q.process( ( job, next ) => { mailOptions.to = job.recipient return transporter.sendMail(mailOptions).then( ( info ) => { console .dir(info) return next( null , info) }).catch( ( err ) => { return next(err) }) }) return q.addJob(job).then( ( savedJobs ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err) })

About the Owner

I, Grant Carthew, am a technologist, trainer, and Dad from Queensland, Australia. I work on code in a number of personal projects and when the need arises I build my own packages.

This project exists because there were no functional job queues built on the RethinkDB database. I wanted an alternative to the other job queues on NPM.

Everything I do in open source is done in my own time and as a contribution to the open source community.

If you are using my projects and would like to thank me or support me, please click the Patreon link below.

See my other projects on NPM.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Want to help but not sure how? Checkout the ideas page.

Please see the debugging and testing documents for more detail.

Credits

Thanks to the following marvelous packages and people for their hard work:

The RethinkDB team for the great database.

The RethinkDB driver rethinkdbdash by Michel

The Promise library Bluebird by Petka Antonov.

The uuid package.

This list could go on...

License

MIT