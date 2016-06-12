Create all RethinkDB databases, tables and indexes automatically through a schema object.
Often times, application code that uses RethinkDB has a significant portion of code meant for creating the database, tables and indexes example. This module is meant so that you can pass an object with the required initial state of your database and get a promise/callback for when all the necesary componentes have been added to the database. This removes a lot of boilerplate code from your application code and makes it easier to understand what is needed in the database to run the application.
The first argument is a connection object with
host,
port, and
db. If the
db doesn’t exist, it will be created automatically.
The second argument is an array of tables. Each table can either be a string or an object. If the entry is an object, it must have a
name property.
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'superDatabase'
}, [
{
name: 'person',
indexes: ['firstName', 'lastName']
},
'address'
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
When the array contains a string, a table will be added with that name.
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
'hello_table',
'another_table',
'yet_another_table',
'one_last_table',
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
Table objects can contain indexes (which can also be strings or objects).
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
{
name: 'helloTable',
indexes: ['superIndex', 'superDuperIndex']
},
'anotherTable'
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
You can add a
geo or
multi attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the
indexCreate function.
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
{
name: 'helloTable',
indexes: [{
name: 'location',
geo: true,
}]
},
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
{
name: 'helloTable',
indexes: [{
name: 'location',
geo: true,
multi: true,
}]
},
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
You can add a
indexFunction attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the
indexCreate function.
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
{
name: 'helloTable',
indexes: [{
name: 'has_location',
indexFunction: function (row) {
return row.hasFields('location');
},
}]
},
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});
You can pass a
primaryKey,
durability,
replicas, or
shards attribute to a table and it will be passed along to the
tableCreate function.
var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);
r.init({
host: 'localhost',
port: 28015,
db: 'helloDatabase'
},
[
{
name: 'helloTable',
primaryKey: 'location',
durability: 'soft'
replicas: 2,
shards: 2
},
]
})
.then(function (conn) {
// All tables and indexes have been created
});