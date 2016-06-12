RethinkDB Init

Create all RethinkDB databases, tables and indexes automatically through a schema object.

Often times, application code that uses RethinkDB has a significant portion of code meant for creating the database, tables and indexes example. This module is meant so that you can pass an object with the required initial state of your database and get a promise/callback for when all the necesary componentes have been added to the database. This removes a lot of boilerplate code from your application code and makes it easier to understand what is needed in the database to run the application.

Examples

Instantiating database with a table and an index

The first argument is a connection object with host , port , and db . If the db doesn’t exist, it will be created automatically.

The second argument is an array of tables. Each table can either be a string or an object. If the entry is an object, it must have a name property.

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'superDatabase' }, [ { name : 'person' , indexes : [ 'firstName' , 'lastName' ] }, 'address' ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 4 tables with no indexes

When the array contains a string, a table will be added with that name.

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'helloDatabase' }, [ 'hello_table' , 'another_table' , 'yet_another_table' , 'one_last_table' , ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 2 tables and 2 indexes on one of the tables

Table objects can contain indexes (which can also be strings or objects).

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'helloDatabase' }, [ { name : 'helloTable' , indexes : [ 'superIndex' , 'superDuperIndex' ] }, 'anotherTable' ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 1 tables and 1 geo index

You can add a geo or multi attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the indexCreate function.

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'helloDatabase' }, [ { name : 'helloTable' , indexes : [{ name : 'location' , geo : true , }] }, ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 1 tables and 1 multi+geo index

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'helloDatabase' }, [ { name : 'helloTable' , indexes : [{ name : 'location' , geo : true , multi : true , }] }, ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 1 table and 1 index with an indexFunction

You can add a indexFunction attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the indexCreate function.

var r = require ( 'rethinkdb' ); require ( 'rethinkdb-init' )(r); r.init({ host : 'localhost' , port : 28015 , db : 'helloDatabase' }, [ { name : 'helloTable' , indexes : [{ name : 'has_location' , indexFunction : function ( row ) { return row.hasFields( 'location' ); }, }] }, ] }) .then( function ( conn ) { });

Instantiating a database with 1 table with a different primaryKey, soft durability, 2 replicas, and 2 shards

You can pass a primaryKey , durability , replicas , or shards attribute to a table and it will be passed along to the tableCreate function.