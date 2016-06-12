openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ri

rethinkdb-init

by Jorge Silva
0.2.2 (see all)

Create all RethinkDB databases, tables and indexes automatically through a schema object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RethinkDB Init

Build Status

Create all RethinkDB databases, tables and indexes automatically through a schema object.

Often times, application code that uses RethinkDB has a significant portion of code meant for creating the database, tables and indexes example. This module is meant so that you can pass an object with the required initial state of your database and get a promise/callback for when all the necesary componentes have been added to the database. This removes a lot of boilerplate code from your application code and makes it easier to understand what is needed in the database to run the application.

Examples

Instantiating database with a table and an index

The first argument is a connection object with host, port, and db. If the db doesn’t exist, it will be created automatically.

The second argument is an array of tables. Each table can either be a string or an object. If the entry is an object, it must have a name property.

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'superDatabase'
  }, [
    {
      name: 'person',
      indexes: ['firstName', 'lastName']
    },
    'address'
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 4 tables with no indexes

When the array contains a string, a table will be added with that name.

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    'hello_table',
    'another_table',
    'yet_another_table',
    'one_last_table',
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 2 tables and 2 indexes on one of the tables

Table objects can contain indexes (which can also be strings or objects).

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    {
      name: 'helloTable',
      indexes: ['superIndex', 'superDuperIndex']
    },
    'anotherTable'
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 1 tables and 1 geo index

You can add a geo or multi attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the indexCreate function.

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    {
      name: 'helloTable',
      indexes: [{
        name: 'location',
        geo: true,
      }]
    },
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 1 tables and 1 multi+geo index

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    {
      name: 'helloTable',
      indexes: [{
        name: 'location',
        geo: true,
        multi: true,
      }]
    },
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 1 table and 1 index with an indexFunction

You can add a indexFunction attribute along with an index and it will be passed along to the indexCreate function.

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    {
      name: 'helloTable',
      indexes: [{
        name: 'has_location',
        indexFunction: function (row) {
          return row.hasFields('location');
        },
      }]
    },
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Instantiating a database with 1 table with a different primaryKey, soft durability, 2 replicas, and 2 shards

You can pass a primaryKey, durability, replicas, or shards attribute to a table and it will be passed along to the tableCreate function.

var r = require('rethinkdb');
require('rethinkdb-init')(r);

r.init({
    host: 'localhost',
    port: 28015,
    db: 'helloDatabase'
  },
  [
    {
      name: 'helloTable',
      primaryKey: 'location',
      durability: 'soft'
      replicas: 2,
      shards: 2
    },
  ]
})
.then(function (conn) {
  // All tables and indexes have been created
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial