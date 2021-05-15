openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rethinkdb

by rethinkdb
2.4.2 (see all)

The open-source database for the realtime web.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

25.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

259

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/531
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

RethinkDB

CII Best Practices Codacy Badge

What is RethinkDB?

  • Open-source database for building realtime web applications
  • NoSQL database that stores schemaless JSON documents
  • Distributed database that is easy to scale
  • High availability database with automatic failover and robust fault tolerance

RethinkDB is the first open-source scalable database built for realtime applications. It exposes a new database access model, in which the developer can tell the database to continuously push updated query results to applications without polling for changes. RethinkDB allows developers to build scalable realtime apps in a fraction of the time with less effort.

To learn more, check out rethinkdb.com.

Not sure what types of projects RethinkDB can help you build? Here are a few examples:

Quickstart

For a thirty-second RethinkDB quickstart, check out rethinkdb.com/docs/quickstart.

Or, get started right away with our ten-minute guide in these languages:

Besides our four official drivers, we also have many third-party drivers supported by the RethinkDB community. Here are a few of them:

Looking to explore what else RethinkDB offers or the specifics of ReQL? Check out our RethinkDB docs and ReQL API.

Building

First install some dependencies. For example, on Ubuntu or Debian:

sudo apt-get install build-essential protobuf-compiler python \
    libprotobuf-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libboost-all-dev \
    libncurses5-dev libjemalloc-dev wget m4 g++ libssl-dev

Generally, you will need

  • GCC or Clang
  • Protocol Buffers
  • jemalloc
  • Ncurses
  • Boost
  • Python 2
  • libcurl
  • libcrypto (OpenSSL)
  • libssl-dev

Then, to build:

./configure --allow-fetch
# or run ./configure --allow-fetch CXX=clang++

make -j4
# or run make -j4 DEBUG=1

sudo make install
# or run ./build/debug_clang/rethinkdb

Need help?

A great place to start is rethinkdb.com/community. Here you can find out how to ask us questions, reach out to us, or report an issue. You'll be able to find all the places we frequent online and at which conference or meetups you might be able to meet us next.

If you need help right now, you can also find us on Slack, Twitter, or IRC at #rethinkdb on Freenode.

Contributing

RethinkDB was built by a dedicated team, but it wouldn't have been possible without the support and contributions of hundreds of people from all over the world. We could use your help too! Check out our contributing guidelines to get started.

Donors

  • CNCF
  • Digital Ocean provides infrastructure and servers needed for serving mission-critical sites like download.rethinkdb.com or update.rethinkdb.com
  • Atlassian provides OSS license to be able to handle internal tickets like vulnerability issues
  • Netlify OSS license to be able to migrate rethinkdb.com
  • DNSimple provides DNS services for the RethinkDB project
  • ZeroTier sponsored the development of per-table configurable write aggregation including the ability to set write delay to infinite to create a memory-only table (PR #6392)

Licensing

RethinkDB is licensed by the Linux Foundation under the open-source Apache 2.0 license. Portions of the software are licensed by Google and others and used with permission or subject to their respective license agreements.

Where's the changelog?

We keep a list of changes and feature explanations here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
etcrootetcroot#752153 Ratings0 Reviews
Full stack web developer, linux sys admin, photographer, designer & tech enthusiast. I also read philosophy & theoretical science.
14 days ago
Tim NjagiNairobi, Kenya176 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack web developer Front-end: AngularJS, ReactJS, Backend: NodeJS
10 days ago
jwAndroid26 Ratings0 Reviews
20 days ago
Andrei BazavanCanada12 Ratings0 Reviews
Eat, sleep, code, repeat! https://www.linkedin.com/in/rokyed/
2 months ago
Willian MonogaColombia144 Ratings0 Reviews
Desarrollador de software a tiempo completo, apasionado por la WEB y las nuevas tecnologías.
3 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial