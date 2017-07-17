A migration tool for rethink db

Version 1.2

Breaking change: In order to support rethinkdbdash, the format of the migrations has been changed from exports.up = function (connection) { and exports.down = function (connection) { to exports.up = function (r, connection) { and exports.down = function (r, connection) {

Install

npm install -g rethink-migrate

Setup

Install a rethinkdb driver:

npm install --save rethinkdb

or

npm install --save rethinkdbdash

Create a database.json file in the root of your solution with the format:

{ "host" : "localhost" , "port" : 28015 , "db" : "migrations" , "discovery" : true , "timeout" : 60 }

Other, optional, parameters are authKey and ssl .

You can also use environment variables or arguments to override.

Log levels

The default is info. This will log info, warnings and errors. Possible values for logLevel are "debug" | "info" | "warning" | "error" | "none".

Create migration

rethink-migrate create [migration name]

For example: rethink-migrate create add-tables

Edit migration

Open the file ./migrations/[timestamp]-[migration name].js

Add the changes to be made. For example:

exports.up = function ( r, connection ) { return r.tableCreate( 'foo' ).run(connection); }; exports.down = function ( r, connection ) { return r.tableDrop( 'foo' ).run(connection); };

Run migrations

rethink-migrate up will run all outstanding up migrations.

rethink-migrate down will run one down migration.

rethink-migrate down --all will run all outstanding down migrations.

Options

rethink migrate up --root ./build will run all outstanding up migrations found in ./build/migrations with database.json in ./build. -r can be used as an alias.

rethink migrate up --logLevel debug will set logLevel to debug. Possible values are: debug | info | warning | error | none. -l can be used as an alias.

Run tests

In order to run the tests, you must have a rethinkdb instance running. You can either start it locally in you machine or use the docker-compose up command to start a dockerized version of rethinkdb. In any case, you must set the IP of your running rethinkdb instance as the host address in the file test/database.json before running tests

Use npm test to actually run the test suite.

To run tests continually, use gulp test watch

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Johan Öbrink

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.