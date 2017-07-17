A migration tool for rethink db
Breaking change: In order to support rethinkdbdash, the format of the migrations has
been changed from
exports.up = function (connection) { and
exports.down = function (connection) {
to
exports.up = function (r, connection) { and
exports.down = function (r, connection) {
npm install -g rethink-migrate
Install a rethinkdb driver:
npm install --save rethinkdb
or
npm install --save rethinkdbdash
Create a
database.json file in the root of your solution with the format:
{
"host": "localhost",
"port": 28015,
"db": "migrations",
"discovery": true,
"timeout": 60
}
Other, optional, parameters are
authKey and
ssl.
You can also use environment variables or arguments to override.
The default is info. This will log info, warnings and errors. Possible values for logLevel are "debug" | "info" | "warning" | "error" | "none".
rethink-migrate create [migration name]
For example:
rethink-migrate create add-tables
Open the file
./migrations/[timestamp]-[migration name].js
Add the changes to be made. For example:
exports.up = function (r, connection) {
return r.tableCreate('foo').run(connection);
};
exports.down = function (r, connection) {
return r.tableDrop('foo').run(connection);
};
rethink-migrate up will run all outstanding up migrations.
rethink-migrate down will run one down migration.
rethink-migrate down --all will run all outstanding down migrations.
rethink migrate up --root ./build will run all outstanding up migrations
found in ./build/migrations with database.json in ./build.
-rcan be used
as an alias.
rethink migrate up --logLevel debug will set logLevel to debug.
Possible values are: debug | info | warning | error | none.
-lcan be used as an alias.
In order to run the tests, you must have a rethinkdb instance running. You can
either start it locally in you machine or use the
docker-compose up command to
start a dockerized version of rethinkdb. In any case, you must set the IP of
your running rethinkdb instance as the
host address in the file
test/database.json before running tests
Use
npm test to actually run the test suite.
To run tests continually, use
gulp test watch
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Johan Öbrink
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.