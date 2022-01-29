retext plugin to serialize natural language. Compiler for unified. Serializes nlcst syntax trees.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-stringify
import {unified} from 'unified'
import {stream} from 'unified-stream'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji'
const processor = unified()
.use(retextEnglish)
.use(retextEmoji, {convert: 'encode'})
.use(retextStringify)
process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)
This package exports no identifiers.
retextStringify is the default export.
unified().use(retextStringify)
Serialize nlcst syntax trees. There is no configuration.
