retext plugin to serialize natural language. Compiler for unified. Serializes nlcst syntax trees.

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-stringify

Use

import {unified} from 'unified' import {stream} from 'unified-stream' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji' const processor = unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextEmoji, { convert : 'encode' }) .use(retextStringify) process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

API

This package exports no identifiers. retextStringify is the default export.

Serialize nlcst syntax trees. There is no configuration.

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in retextjs/ideas .

A curated list of awesome retext resources can be found in awesome retext.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer