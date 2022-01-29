openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

retext-stringify

by retextjs
3.1.0 (see all)

natural language processor powered by plugins part of the @unifiedjs collective

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.3K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

retext-stringify

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

retext plugin to serialize natural language. Compiler for unified. Serializes nlcst syntax trees.

Sponsors

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Gatsby 🥇

 Vercel 🥇

 Netlify

 Holloway

 ThemeIsle

 Boost Hub

 Expo

You?

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install retext-stringify

Use

import {unified} from 'unified'
import {stream} from 'unified-stream'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji'

const processor = unified()
  .use(retextEnglish)
  .use(retextEmoji, {convert: 'encode'})
  .use(retextStringify)

process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

API

This package exports no identifiers. retextStringify is the default export.

unified().use(retextStringify)

Serialize nlcst syntax trees. There is no configuration.

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in retextjs/ideas.

A curated list of awesome retext resources can be found in awesome retext.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial