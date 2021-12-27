retext plugin to check spelling (with nspell ).

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-spell

Use

import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {retext} from 'retext' import retextSpell from 'retext-spell' import dictionary from 'dictionary-en-gb' retext() .use(retextSpell, dictionary) .process( 'Some useles documeant.' ) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Yields:

1:6-1:12 warning `useles` is misspelt; did you mean `useless`? useles retext-spell 1:13-1:22 warning `documeant` is misspelt; did you mean `document`? documeant retext-spell ⚠ 2 warnings

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextSpell .

retext-spell is async; use process , not processSync .

Check spelling (with nspell ).

Signatures

retext().use(spell, dictionary)

retext().use(spell, options)

A dictionary ( Function ). Result of requiring one of the dictionaries in wooorm/dictionaries .

Personal dictionary ( string or a Buffer in UTF-8, optional).

List of words to ignore ( Array.<string> , default [] ).

Whether to ignore literal words ( boolean? , default true ).

Whether to ignore “words” that contain only digits, such as 123456 ( boolean? , default true ).

Deal with apostrophes ( boolean? , default true ). Whether to swap smart apostrophes ( ’ ) with straight apostrophes ( ' ) before checking spelling. Dictionaries typically support this, but this option can be used if not.

Number of unique words to suggest for ( number? , default 30 ). By default, up to thirty words are suggested for. Further misspellings are still warned about, but without suggestions. Increasing this number significantly impacts performance.

Messages

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file , with the following fields:

Name of this plugin ( 'retext-spell' ).

Normalized not ok word ( string , such as 'useles' ).

Current not ok word ( string , such as 'Useles' ).

List of suggestions of words to use ( Array.<string> , such as ['Useless'] ).

