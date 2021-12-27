retext plugin to check spelling (with
nspell).
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-spell
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {retext} from 'retext'
import retextSpell from 'retext-spell'
import dictionary from 'dictionary-en-gb'
retext()
.use(retextSpell, dictionary)
.process('Some useles documeant.')
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Yields:
1:6-1:12 warning `useles` is misspelt; did you mean `useless`? useles retext-spell
1:13-1:22 warning `documeant` is misspelt; did you mean `document`? documeant retext-spell
⚠ 2 warnings
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextSpell.
unified().use(retextSpell, options)
retext-spellis async; use
process, not
processSync.
Check spelling (with
nspell).
retext().use(spell, dictionary)
retext().use(spell, options)
options.dictionary
A dictionary (
Function).
Result of requiring one of the dictionaries in
wooorm/dictionaries.
options.personal
Personal dictionary (
string or a
Buffer in UTF-8, optional).
options.ignore
List of words to ignore (
Array.<string>, default
[]).
options.ignoreLiteral
Whether to ignore literal words (
boolean?, default
true).
options.ignoreDigits
Whether to ignore “words” that contain only digits, such as
123456
(
boolean?, default
true).
options.normalizeApostrophes
Deal with apostrophes (
boolean?, default
true).
Whether to swap smart apostrophes (
’) with straight apostrophes (
') before
checking spelling.
Dictionaries typically support this, but this option can be used if not.
options.max
Number of unique words to suggest for (
number?, default
30).
By default, up to thirty words are suggested for.
Further misspellings are still warned about, but without suggestions.
Increasing this number significantly impacts performance.
Each message is emitted as a
VFileMessage on
file, with the
following fields:
message.source
Name of this plugin (
'retext-spell').
message.ruleId
Normalized not ok word (
string, such as
'useles').
message.actual
Current not ok word (
string, such as
'Useles').
message.expected
List of suggestions of words to use (
Array.<string>, such as
['Useless']).
retext-contractions
— Check apostrophe use in contractions
retext-diacritics
— Check for proper use of diacritics
retext-indefinite-article
— Check if indefinite articles (
a,
an) are used correctly
retext-redundant-acronyms
— Check for redundant acronyms (
ATM machine)
retext-repeated-words
— Check
for for repeated words
retext-emoji
— Classify emoji, gemoji, emoticons as syntax
retext-syntax-mentions
— Classify @mentions as syntax
retext-syntax-urls
— Classify URLs and filepaths as syntax
