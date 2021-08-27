retext plugin to implement SmartyPants.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-smartypants

Use

import {retext} from 'retext' import retextSmartypants from 'retext-smartypants' const file = retext() .use(retextSmartypants) .processSync( 'He said, "A \'simple\' english sentence. . ."' ) console .log( String (file))

Yields:

He said, “A ‘simple’ english sentence…”

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextSmartypants .

Replaces dumb/straight/typewriter punctuation marks with smart/curly punctuation marks.

options

Create smart quotes ( boolean , default: true ).

Converts straight double and single quotes to smart double or single quotes.

Create smart ellipses ( boolean , default: true ).

Converts triple dot characters (with or without spaces between) into a single Unicode ellipsis character

Create smart quotes from backticks ( boolean or 'all' , default: true ).

When true , converts double back-ticks into an opening double quote, and double straight single quotes into a closing double quote.

When 'all' : does the preceding and converts single back-ticks into an opening single quote, and a straight single quote into a closing single smart quote.

Note: Quotes can not be true when backticks is 'all' ;

Create smart dashes ( boolean or 'oldschool' , 'inverted' , default: true ).

When true , converts two dashes into an em-dash character.

When 'oldschool' , converts two dashes into an en-dash, and three dashes into an em-dash.

When 'inverted' , converts two dashes into an em-dash, and three dashes into an en-dash.

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer