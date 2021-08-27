retext plugin to implement SmartyPants.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-smartypants
import {retext} from 'retext'
import retextSmartypants from 'retext-smartypants'
const file = retext()
.use(retextSmartypants)
.processSync('He said, "A \'simple\' english sentence. . ."')
console.log(String(file))
Yields:
He said, “A ‘simple’ english sentence…”
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextSmartypants.
unified().use(retextSmartypants[, options])
Replaces dumb/straight/typewriter punctuation marks with smart/curly punctuation marks.
options
options.quotes
Create smart quotes (
boolean, default:
true).
Converts straight double and single quotes to smart double or single quotes.
options.ellipses
Create smart ellipses (
boolean, default:
true).
Converts triple dot characters (with or without spaces between) into a single Unicode ellipsis character
options.backticks
Create smart quotes from backticks (
boolean or
'all', default:
true).
When
true, converts double back-ticks into an opening double quote, and
double straight single quotes into a closing double quote.
When
'all': does the preceding and converts single back-ticks into an
opening single quote, and a straight single quote into a closing single
smart quote.
Note: Quotes can not be
truewhen
backticksis
'all';
options.dashes
Create smart dashes (
boolean or
'oldschool',
'inverted', default:
true).
When
true, converts two dashes into an em-dash character.
When
'oldschool', converts two dashes into an en-dash, and three dashes into
an em-dash.
When
'inverted', converts two dashes into an em-dash, and three dashes into
an en-dash.
See
contributing.md in
retextjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.