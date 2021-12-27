retext plugin to check for
repeated words.
for
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-repeated-words
Say we have the following file,
example.txt:
Well, it it doesn’t have to to be. Like a fish in the
the sea.
…and our script,
example.js, looks like this:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
import retextRepeatedWords from 'retext-repeated-words'
const file = readSync('example.txt')
unified()
.use(retextEnglish)
.use(retextRepeatedWords)
.use(retextStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.txt
1:7-1:12 warning Expected `it` once, not twice it retext-repeated-words
1:26-1:31 warning Expected `to` once, not twice to retext-repeated-words
1:51-2:4 warning Expected `the` once, not twice the retext-repeated-words
⚠ 3 warnings
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextRepeatedWords.
unified().use(retextRepeatedWords)
Check for repeated words.
the best exhibition they had had since)
D. D. will pop up with…)
Duran Duran…)
Each message is emitted as a
VFileMessage on
file, with the
following fields:
message.source
Name of this plugin (
'retext-repeated-words').
message.ruleId
Repeated word (normalized) (
string, such as
the).
message.actual
Current not ok phrase (
string).
message.expected
List of suggestions (
Array.<string>, such as
['the']).
