retext plugin to check for for repeated words.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-repeated-words

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt :

Well, it it doesn’t have to to be. Like a fish in the the sea.

…and our script, example.js , looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' import retextRepeatedWords from 'retext-repeated-words' const file = readSync( 'example.txt' ) unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextRepeatedWords) .use(retextStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt 1:7-1:12 warning Expected `it` once, not twice it retext-repeated-words 1:26-1:31 warning Expected `to` once, not twice to retext-repeated-words 1:51-2:4 warning Expected `the` once, not twice the retext-repeated-words ⚠ 3 warnings

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextRepeatedWords .

Check for repeated words.

Doesn’t warn for some words which do occur twice ( the best exhibition they had had since )

) Doesn’t warn for initialisms ( D. D. will pop up with… )

) Doesn’t warn for capitalised words ( Duran Duran… )

Messages

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file , with the following fields:

Name of this plugin ( 'retext-repeated-words' ).

Repeated word (normalized) ( string , such as the ).

Current not ok phrase ( string ).

List of suggestions ( Array.<string> , such as ['the'] ).

