retext plugin to check for profane and vulgar wording. Uses cuss for sureness.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-profanities

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt :

He’s pretty set on beating your butt for sheriff.

…and our script, example.js , looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextProfanities from 'retext-profanities' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.txt' ) unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextProfanities) .use(retextStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt 1:33-1:37 warning Be careful with “butt”, it’s profane in some cases butt retext-profanities ⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextProfanities .

Phrases not to warn about ( Array.<string> , default: [] ).

Minimum sureness to warn about, see cuss ( number , default: 0 ).

Rules

See rules.md for a list of rules.

Note that Latin-script Arabic ( retext-profanities/ar-latn ), French ( retext-profanities/fr ), Spanish ( retext-profanities/es ), Italian ( retext-profanities/it ), and Portuguese (Brazilian) ( retext-profanities/pt ) are also supported.

Messages

See rules.md for a list of rules and how rules work.

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file , with the following fields:

Name of this plugin ( 'retext-profanities' ).

See id in rules.md .

Cuss sureness ( number ).

Profane phrase ( string ).

Empty array to signal that actual should be removed or changed ( [] ).

