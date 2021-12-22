openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

retext-profanities

by retextjs
7.1.0 (see all)

plugin to check for profane and vulgar wording

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.7K

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

retext-profanities

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

retext plugin to check for profane and vulgar wording. Uses cuss for sureness.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install retext-profanities

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt:

He’s pretty set on beating your butt for sheriff.

…and our script, example.js, looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextProfanities from 'retext-profanities'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'

const file = readSync('example.txt')

unified()
  .use(retextEnglish)
  .use(retextProfanities)
  .use(retextStringify)
  .process(file)
  .then((file) => {
    console.error(reporter(file))
  })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt
  1:33-1:37  warning  Be careful with “butt”, it’s profane in some cases  butt  retext-profanities

⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextProfanities.

unified().use(retextProfanities[, options])

check for profane and vulgar wording. Uses cuss for sureness.

options.ignore

Phrases not to warn about (Array.<string>, default: []).

options.sureness

Minimum sureness to warn about, see cuss (number, default: 0).

Rules

See rules.md for a list of rules.

Note that Latin-script Arabic (retext-profanities/ar-latn), French (retext-profanities/fr), Spanish (retext-profanities/es), Italian (retext-profanities/it), and Portuguese (Brazilian) (retext-profanities/pt) are also supported.

Messages

See rules.md for a list of rules and how rules work.

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file, with the following fields:

message.source

Name of this plugin ('retext-profanities').

message.ruleId

See id in rules.md.

message.profanitySeverity

Cuss sureness (number).

message.actual

Profane phrase (string).

message.expected

Empty array to signal that actual should be removed or changed ([]).

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial