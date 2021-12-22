retext plugin to check for profane and vulgar
wording.
Uses
cuss for sureness.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-profanities
Say we have the following file,
example.txt:
He’s pretty set on beating your butt for sheriff.
…and our script,
example.js, looks like this:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextProfanities from 'retext-profanities'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.txt')
unified()
.use(retextEnglish)
.use(retextProfanities)
.use(retextStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.txt
1:33-1:37 warning Be careful with “butt”, it’s profane in some cases butt retext-profanities
⚠ 1 warning
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextProfanities.
unified().use(retextProfanities[, options])
options.ignore
Phrases not to warn about (
Array.<string>, default:
[]).
options.sureness
Minimum sureness to warn about, see
cuss (
number, default:
0).
See
rules.md for a list of rules.
Note that Latin-script Arabic (
retext-profanities/ar-latn), French
(
retext-profanities/fr), Spanish (
retext-profanities/es), Italian
(
retext-profanities/it), and Portuguese (Brazilian) (
retext-profanities/pt)
are also supported.
Each message is emitted as a
VFileMessage on
file, with the
following fields:
message.source
Name of this plugin (
'retext-profanities').
message.ruleId
See
id in
rules.md.
message.profanitySeverity
Cuss sureness (
number).
message.actual
Profane phrase (
string).
message.expected
Empty array to signal that
actual should be removed or changed (
[]).
retext-equality
— Check possible insensitive, inconsiderate language
retext-passive
— Check passive voice
retext-simplify
— Check phrases for simpler alternatives
See
contributing.md in
retextjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.