retext plugin to add part-of-speech (POS) tags.
Useful for other plugins as it adds information to nlcst nodes.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-pos
import {retext} from 'retext'
import {inspect} from 'unist-util-inspect'
import retextPos from 'retext-pos'
retext()
.use(retextPos)
.use(() => (tree) => {
console.log(inspect(tree))
})
.process('I went to the store, to buy 5.2 gallons of milk.')
Yields:
RootNode[1] (1:1-1:49, 0-48)
└─ ParagraphNode[1] (1:1-1:49, 0-48)
└─ SentenceNode[23] (1:1-1:49, 0-48)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:1-1:2, 0-1) [data={"partOfSpeech":"PRP"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "I" (1:1-1:2, 0-1)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:2-1:3, 1-2)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:3-1:7, 2-6) [data={"partOfSpeech":"VBD"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "went" (1:3-1:7, 2-6)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:7-1:8, 6-7)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:8-1:10, 7-9) [data={"partOfSpeech":"TO"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "to" (1:8-1:10, 7-9)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:10-1:11, 9-10)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:11-1:14, 10-13) [data={"partOfSpeech":"DT"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "the" (1:11-1:14, 10-13)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:14-1:15, 13-14)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:15-1:20, 14-19) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NN"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "store" (1:15-1:20, 14-19)
├─ PunctuationNode: "," (1:20-1:21, 19-20)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:21-1:22, 20-21)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:22-1:24, 21-23) [data={"partOfSpeech":"TO"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "to" (1:22-1:24, 21-23)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:24-1:25, 23-24)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:25-1:28, 24-27) [data={"partOfSpeech":"VB"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "buy" (1:25-1:28, 24-27)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:28-1:29, 27-28)
├─ WordNode[3] (1:29-1:32, 28-31) [data={"partOfSpeech":"CD"}]
│ ├─ TextNode: "5" (1:29-1:30, 28-29)
│ ├─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:30-1:31, 29-30)
│ └─ TextNode: "2" (1:31-1:32, 30-31)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:32-1:33, 31-32)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:33-1:40, 32-39) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NNS"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "gallons" (1:33-1:40, 32-39)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:40-1:41, 39-40)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:41-1:43, 40-42) [data={"partOfSpeech":"IN"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "of" (1:41-1:43, 40-42)
├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:43-1:44, 42-43)
├─ WordNode[1] (1:44-1:48, 43-47) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NN"}]
│ └─ TextNode: "milk" (1:44-1:48, 43-47)
└─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:48-1:49, 47-48)
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextPos.
unified().use(retextPos)
Add part-of-speech (POS) tags to words using
dariusk/pos-js at
node.data.partOfSpeech.
See
