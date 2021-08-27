retext plugin to add part-of-speech (POS) tags.

Useful for other plugins as it adds information to nlcst nodes.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-pos

Use

import {retext} from 'retext' import {inspect} from 'unist-util-inspect' import retextPos from 'retext-pos' retext() .use(retextPos) .use( () => ( tree ) => { console .log(inspect(tree)) }) .process( 'I went to the store, to buy 5.2 gallons of milk.' )

Yields:

RootNode[1] (1:1-1:49, 0-48) └─ ParagraphNode[1] (1:1-1:49, 0-48) └─ SentenceNode[23] (1:1-1:49, 0-48) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:1-1:2, 0-1) [data={"partOfSpeech":"PRP"}] │ └─ TextNode: "I" (1:1-1:2, 0-1) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:2-1:3, 1-2) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:3-1:7, 2-6) [data={"partOfSpeech":"VBD"}] │ └─ TextNode: "went" (1:3-1:7, 2-6) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:7-1:8, 6-7) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:8-1:10, 7-9) [data={"partOfSpeech":"TO"}] │ └─ TextNode: "to" (1:8-1:10, 7-9) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:10-1:11, 9-10) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:11-1:14, 10-13) [data={"partOfSpeech":"DT"}] │ └─ TextNode: "the" (1:11-1:14, 10-13) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:14-1:15, 13-14) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:15-1:20, 14-19) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NN"}] │ └─ TextNode: "store" (1:15-1:20, 14-19) ├─ PunctuationNode: "," (1:20-1:21, 19-20) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:21-1:22, 20-21) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:22-1:24, 21-23) [data={"partOfSpeech":"TO"}] │ └─ TextNode: "to" (1:22-1:24, 21-23) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:24-1:25, 23-24) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:25-1:28, 24-27) [data={"partOfSpeech":"VB"}] │ └─ TextNode: "buy" (1:25-1:28, 24-27) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:28-1:29, 27-28) ├─ WordNode[3] (1:29-1:32, 28-31) [data={"partOfSpeech":"CD"}] │ ├─ TextNode: "5" (1:29-1:30, 28-29) │ ├─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:30-1:31, 29-30) │ └─ TextNode: "2" (1:31-1:32, 30-31) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:32-1:33, 31-32) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:33-1:40, 32-39) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NNS"}] │ └─ TextNode: "gallons" (1:33-1:40, 32-39) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:40-1:41, 39-40) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:41-1:43, 40-42) [data={"partOfSpeech":"IN"}] │ └─ TextNode: "of" (1:41-1:43, 40-42) ├─ WhiteSpaceNode: " " (1:43-1:44, 42-43) ├─ WordNode[1] (1:44-1:48, 43-47) [data={"partOfSpeech":"NN"}] │ └─ TextNode: "milk" (1:44-1:48, 43-47) └─ PunctuationNode: "." (1:48-1:49, 47-48)

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextPos .

Add part-of-speech (POS) tags to words using dariusk/pos-js at node.data.partOfSpeech .

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer