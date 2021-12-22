retext plugin to check for passive voice.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-passive
Say we have the following file,
example.txt:
He was withheld while we were being fed.
…and our script,
example.js, looks like this:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextPassive from 'retext-passive'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.txt')
unified()
.use(retextEnglish)
.use(retextPassive)
.use(retextStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.txt
1:8-1:16 warning Don’t use the passive voice withheld retext-passive
1:37-1:40 warning Don’t use the passive voice fed retext-passive
⚠ 2 warnings
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextPassive.
unified().use(retextPassive[, options])
Check for passive voice.
options.ignore
Phrases not to warn about (
Array.<string>).
Each message is emitted as a
VFileMessage on
file, with the
following fields:
message.source
Name of this plugin (
'retext-passive').
message.ruleId
Any word in
list.js.
message.actual
Current not ok phrase (
string).
message.expected
Empty array to signal that
actual should be removed (
[]).
