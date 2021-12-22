retext plugin to check for passive voice.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-passive

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt :

He was withheld while we were being fed.

…and our script, example.js , looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextPassive from 'retext-passive' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.txt' ) unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextPassive) .use(retextStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt 1:8-1:16 warning Don’t use the passive voice withheld retext-passive 1:37-1:40 warning Don’t use the passive voice fed retext-passive ⚠ 2 warnings

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextPassive .

Check for passive voice.

Phrases not to warn about ( Array.<string> ).

Messages

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file , with the following fields:

Name of this plugin ( 'retext-passive' ).

Any word in list.js .

Current not ok phrase ( string ).

Empty array to signal that actual should be removed ( [] ).

Related

retext-equality — Check possible insensitive, inconsiderate language

— Check possible insensitive, inconsiderate language retext-profanities — Check for profane and vulgar wording

— Check for profane and vulgar wording retext-simplify — Check phrases for simpler alternatives

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer