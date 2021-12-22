openbase logo
retext-passive

by retextjs
4.1.0 (see all)

plugin to check for passive voice

429

13

2mos ago

3

6

MIT

Built-In

Readme

retext-passive

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

retext plugin to check for passive voice.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install retext-passive

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt:

He was withheld while we were being fed.

…and our script, example.js, looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextPassive from 'retext-passive'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'

const file = readSync('example.txt')

unified()
  .use(retextEnglish)
  .use(retextPassive)
  .use(retextStringify)
  .process(file)
  .then((file) => {
    console.error(reporter(file))
  })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt
   1:8-1:16  warning  Don’t use the passive voice  withheld  retext-passive
  1:37-1:40  warning  Don’t use the passive voice  fed       retext-passive

⚠ 2 warnings

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextPassive.

unified().use(retextPassive[, options])

Check for passive voice.

options.ignore

Phrases not to warn about (Array.<string>).

Messages

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file, with the following fields:

message.source

Name of this plugin ('retext-passive').

message.ruleId

Any word in list.js.

message.actual

Current not ok phrase (string).

message.expected

Empty array to signal that actual should be removed ([]).

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

