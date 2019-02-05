Enforce Mapbox rules about language: this is a testing tool that automatically runs on English-language content produced by the Mapbox team to guard against common grammar, sensitivity, and simplicity errors.
Install globally:
npm install -g @mapbox/retext-mapbox-standard
More typically, this will be included as a devDependency and invoked through
the
test script.
Per-file exceptions can be enabled with comments, using syntax from remark-message-control.
For instance, in the list above where we needed to mention the word
geoJSON, the list is preceded by the following comment so that it doesn't
trigger a validation error in CI:
<!--mapbox ignore geojson OpenStreetMap-->
$ retext-mapbox-standard bad.md
bad.md
1:19-1:22 warning OSM is jargon, use OpenStreetMap instead
1:40-1:46 warning MapBox is styled Mapbox
2:40-2:47 warning geoJSON should be styled GeoJSON
4:50-4:55 warning `crazy` may be insensitive, use `rude`, `mean`, `disgusting`, `vile`, `person with symptoms of mental illness`, `person with mental illness`, `person with symptoms of a mental disorder`, `person with a mental disorder` instead
Source: http://ncdj.org/style-guide/
⚠ 4 warnings
Implementation details for the interested, optional reading
This code is built on wooorm/remark the Markdown parser and wooorm/retext the natural language toolkit. These libraries avoid false-positives related to code syntax: we should never flag a spelling error in a URL, for instance. Since Mapbox's documentation also uses Liquid templating tags, this tool also includes a step that removes them before validation.
retext-simplify and retext-equality (the core of wooorm/alex) are used unmodified but with a bunch of loosened restrictions.
lib/standard adds Mapbox-specific rules about styling and casing brands and technical jargon.