Enforce Mapbox rules about language: this is a testing tool that automatically runs on English-language content produced by the Mapbox team to guard against common grammar, sensitivity, and simplicity errors.

Enforcement

Acronym & term styling, like GeoJSON rather than geoJSON

Brand styling, like Mapbox instead of MapBox

Simple language - includes retext-simplify to recommend plain language words

Sensitive language - includes retext-equality

Installation

Install globally:

npm install -g @ mapbox / retext - mapbox - standard

More typically, this will be included as a devDependency and invoked through the test script.

Configuration

Per-file exceptions can be enabled with comments, using syntax from remark-message-control.

For instance, in the list above where we needed to mention the word geoJSON , the list is preceded by the following comment so that it doesn't trigger a validation error in CI:

Example

$ retext-mapbox-standard bad.md bad.md 1:19-1:22 warning OSM is jargon, use OpenStreetMap instead 1:40-1:46 warning MapBox is styled Mapbox 2:40-2:47 warning geoJSON should be styled GeoJSON 4:50-4:55 warning `crazy` may be insensitive, use `rude`, `mean`, `disgusting`, `vile`, `person with symptoms of mental illness`, `person with mental illness`, `person with symptoms of a mental disorder`, `person with a mental disorder` instead Source: http://ncdj.org/style-guide/ ⚠ 4 warnings

Architecture

Implementation details for the interested, optional reading

This code is built on wooorm/remark the Markdown parser and wooorm/retext the natural language toolkit. These libraries avoid false-positives related to code syntax: we should never flag a spelling error in a URL, for instance. Since Mapbox's documentation also uses Liquid templating tags, this tool also includes a step that removes them before validation.