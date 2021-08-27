openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

retext-keywords

by retextjs
7.1.0 (see all)

plugin to extract keywords and key-phrases

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Keyword Extraction

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

retext-keywords

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

retext plugin to extract keywords and key-phrases.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install retext-keywords

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt, with the first four paragraphs on term Extraction from Wikipedia:

Terminology mining, term extraction, term recognition, or glossary extraction, is a subtask of information extraction. The goal of terminology extraction is to automatically extract relevant terms from a given corpus.

In the semantic web era, a growing number of communities and networked enterprises started to access and interoperate through the internet. Modeling these communities and their information needs is important for several web applications, like topic-driven web crawlers, web services, recommender systems, etc. The development of terminology extraction is essential to the language industry.

One of the first steps to model the knowledge domain of a virtual community is to collect a vocabulary of domain-relevant terms, constituting the linguistic surface manifestation of domain concepts. Several methods to automatically extract technical terms from domain-specific document warehouses have been described in the literature.

Typically, approaches to automatic term extraction make use of linguistic processors (part of speech tagging, phrase chunking) to extract terminological candidates, i.e. syntactically plausible terminological noun phrases, NPs (e.g. compounds "credit card", adjective-NPs "local tourist information office", and prepositional-NPs "board of directors" - in English, the first two constructs are the most frequent). Terminological entries are then filtered from the candidate list using statistical and machine learning methods. Once filtered, because of their low ambiguity and high specificity, these terms are particularly useful for conceptualizing a knowledge domain or for supporting the creation of a domain ontology. Furthermore, terminology extraction is a very useful starting point for semantic similarity, knowledge management, human translation and machine translation, etc.

…and our script, example.js, looks as follows:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {toString} from 'nlcst-to-string'
import {retext} from 'retext'
import retextPos from 'retext-pos'
import retextKeywords from 'retext-keywords'

const file = readSync('example.txt')

retext()
  .use(retextPos) // Make sure to use `retext-pos` before `retext-keywords`.
  .use(retextKeywords)
  .process(file)
  .then((file) => {
    console.log('Keywords:')
    file.data.keywords.forEach((keyword) => {
      console.log(toString(keyword.matches[0].node))
    })

    console.log()
    console.log('Key-phrases:')
    file.data.keyphrases.forEach((phrase) => {
      console.log(phrase.matches[0].nodes.map((d) => toString(d)).join(''))
    })
  })

Now, running node example yields:

Keywords:
term
extraction
Terminology
web
domain

Key-phrases:
terminology extraction
terms
term extraction
knowledge domain
communities

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextKeywords.

unified().use(retextKeywords[, options])

Extract keywords and key-phrases from the document.

The results are stored on file.data: keywords at file.data.keywords and key-phrases at file.data.keyphrases. Both are lists.

A single keyword looks as follows:

{
  stem: 'term',
  score: 1,
  matches: [
    {node: Node, index: 5, parent: Node},
    // …
  ],
  // …
}

…and a key-phrase:

{
  score: 1,
  weight: 11,
  stems: ['terminolog', 'extract'],
  value: 'terminolog extract',
  matches:  [
    {nodes: [Node, Node, Node], parent: Node},
    // …
  ]
}
options.maximum

Try to detect at most maximum words and phrases (number, default: 5).

Note that actual counts may differ. For example, when two words have the same score, both will be returned. Or when too few words exist, less will be returned. the same goes for phrases.

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ke
keyword-extractorNPM package for creating a keyword array from a string and excluding stop words.
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
4K
schenkerian[Deprecated] HTML keyword analyzer
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
nr
node-rakeA NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
86
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rj
rake-jsA pure JS implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
60
itt
image-to-textfinds the object in the image file which you provide and gives back the text description of the same
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
40
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial