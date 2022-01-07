retext plugin to check if indefinite articles ( a and an ) are used correctly.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-indefinite-article

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt :

He should, a 8-year old boy, should have arrived a hour ago on an European flight. An historic event, or a historic event? Both are fine.

…and our script, example.js , looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextIndefiniteArticle from 'retext-indefinite-article' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.txt' ) unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextIndefiniteArticle) .use(retextStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt 1:12-1:13 warning Use `an` before `8-year`, not `a` retext-indefinite-article retext-indefinite-article 1:50-1:51 warning Use `an` before `hour`, not `a` retext-indefinite-article retext-indefinite-article 2:8-2:10 warning Use `a` before `European`, not `an` retext-indefinite-article retext-indefinite-article ⚠ 3 warnings

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextIndefiniteArticle .

Check if indefinite articles ( a and an ) are used correctly (which isn’t as simple as checking vowels as it has to do with sounds). Knows about how digits are pronounced as well.

