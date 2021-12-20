retext plugin to check for possible insensitive, inconsiderate language.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install retext-equality
Say we have the following file,
example.txt:
He’s pretty set on beating your butt for sheriff.
…and our script,
example.js, looks like this:
import {readSync} from 'to-vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {unified} from 'unified'
import retextEnglish from 'retext-english'
import retextEquality from 'retext-equality'
import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify'
const file = readSync('example.txt')
unified()
.use(retextEnglish)
.use(retextEquality)
.use(retextStringify)
.process(file)
.then((file) => {
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Now, running
node example yields:
example.txt
1:1-1:5 warning `He’s` may be insensitive, use `They`, `It` instead he-she retext-equality
⚠ 1 warning
This package exports no identifiers.
The default export is
retextEquality.
unified().use(retextEquality[, options])
Check for possible insensitive, inconsiderate language.
options.ignore
List of phrases not to warn about (
Array.<string>).
options.noBinary
Do not allow binary references (
boolean, default:
false).
By default
he is warned about unless it’s followed by something like
or she
or
and she.
When
noBinary is
true, both cases would be warned about.
See
rules.md for a list of rules and how rules work.
Each message is emitted as a
VFileMessage on
file, with the
following fields:
message.source
Name of this plugin (
'retext-equality').
message.ruleId
See
id in
rules.md.
message.actual
Current not ok phrase (
string).
message.expected
Suggest ok phrase (
Array.<string>).
message.note
Extra information, when available (
string?).
alex
— Catch insensitive, inconsiderate writing
retext-passive
— Check passive voice
retext-profanities
— Check for profane and vulgar wording
retext-simplify
— Check phrases for simpler alternatives
See
contributing.md in
retextjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
To create new patterns, add them in the YAML files in the
data/
directory, and run
npm install and then
npm test to build everything.
Please see the current patterns for inspiration.
New English rules will be automatically added to
rules.md.
Once you are happy with the new rule, add a test for it in
test.js and
open a pull request.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.