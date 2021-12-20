retext plugin to check for possible insensitive, inconsiderate language.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-equality

Use

Say we have the following file, example.txt :

He’s pretty set on beating your butt for sheriff.

…and our script, example.js , looks like this:

import {readSync} from 'to-vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' import {unified} from 'unified' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextEquality from 'retext-equality' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' const file = readSync( 'example.txt' ) unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextEquality) .use(retextStringify) .process(file) .then( ( file ) => { console .error(reporter(file)) })

Now, running node example yields:

example.txt 1:1-1:5 warning `He’s` may be insensitive, use `They`, `It` instead he-she retext-equality ⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports no identifiers. The default export is retextEquality .

Check for possible insensitive, inconsiderate language.

List of phrases not to warn about ( Array.<string> ).

Do not allow binary references ( boolean , default: false ). By default he is warned about unless it’s followed by something like or she or and she . When noBinary is true , both cases would be warned about.

Messages

See rules.md for a list of rules and how rules work.

Each message is emitted as a VFileMessage on file , with the following fields:

Name of this plugin ( 'retext-equality' ).

See id in rules.md .

Current not ok phrase ( string ).

Suggest ok phrase ( Array.<string> ).

Extra information, when available ( string? ).

Contributing

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

To create new patterns, add them in the YAML files in the data/ directory, and run npm install and then npm test to build everything. Please see the current patterns for inspiration. New English rules will be automatically added to rules.md .

Once you are happy with the new rule, add a test for it in test.js and open a pull request.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer