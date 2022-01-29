retext plugin to parse English natural language. Parser for unified. Parses English language prose to nlcst syntax trees.

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install retext-english

Use

import {unified} from 'unified' import {stream} from 'unified-stream' import retextEnglish from 'retext-english' import retextStringify from 'retext-stringify' import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji' const processor = unified() .use(retextEnglish) .use(retextEmoji, { convert : 'encode' }) .use(retextStringify) process.stdin.pipe(stream(processor)).pipe(process.stdout)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: Parser . retextEnglish is the default export.

Parse English natural language. There is no configuration for the parser.

Parser

Access to the parser ( parse-english ).

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in retextjs/ideas .

A curated list of awesome retext resources can be found in awesome retext.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer