retext is a natural language processor powered by plugins part of the unified collective.
retext-latin
retext-stringify
Don’t need the parser? Or the compiler? That’s OK.
Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!
|
Gatsby 🥇
|
Vercel 🥇
|
Netlify
|
Holloway
|
ThemeIsle
|
Boost Hub
|
Expo
|
You?
npm:
npm install retext
import {retext} from 'retext'
import retextProfanities from 'retext-profanities'
import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
retext()
.use(retextProfanities)
.use(retextEmoji, {convert: 'encode'})
.process('He’s set on beating your butt for sheriff! :cop:')
.then((file) => {
console.log(String(file))
console.error(reporter(file))
})
Yields:
He’s set on beating your butt for sheriff! 👮
1:26-1:30 warning Be careful with “butt”, it’s profane in some cases butt retext-profanities
⚠ 1 warning
See
contributing.md in
retextjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in
retextjs/ideas.
A curated list of awesome retext resources can be found in awesome retext.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.