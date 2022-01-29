retext

retext is a natural language processor powered by plugins part of the unified collective.

API by unified

Parses natural language to the tree with retext-latin

nlcst syntax tree

syntax tree Plugins transform the tree

Serialize the tree to natural language using retext-stringify

Don’t need the parser? Or the compiler? That’s OK.

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Install

npm:

npm install retext

Use

import {retext} from 'retext' import retextProfanities from 'retext-profanities' import retextEmoji from 'retext-emoji' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' retext() .use(retextProfanities) .use(retextEmoji, { convert : 'encode' }) .process( 'He’s set on beating your butt for sheriff! :cop:' ) .then( ( file ) => { console .log( String (file)) console .error(reporter(file)) })

Yields:

He’s set on beating your butt for sheriff! 👮 1:26-1:30 warning Be careful with “butt”, it’s profane in some cases butt retext-profanities ⚠ 1 warning

Contribute

See contributing.md in retextjs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new plugins and tools can be posted in retextjs/ideas .

A curated list of awesome retext resources can be found in awesome retext.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer