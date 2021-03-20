Vue Render
Rete.js plugin
import VueRenderPlugin from 'rete-vue-render-plugin';
editor.use(VueRenderPlugin, {
component: CustomNodeComponent,
options: {
}
});
import CustomNodeComponent from './CustomNodeComponent.vue';
import CustomControlComponent from './CustomControlComponent.vue';
class MyComponent extends Rete.Component {
constructor(){
this.data.render = 'vue';
this.data.component = CustomNodeComponent;
this.data.props = {};
}
}
class MyControl extends Rete.Control {
constructor(){
this.render = 'vue';
this.component = CustomControlComponent;
this.props = {};
}
}
const node = editor.nodes[0];
const control = node.controls.get('ctrl');
node.update();
control.update();
node.vueContext
control.vueContext