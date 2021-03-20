openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rete-vue-render-plugin

by retejs
1.0.0-rc2 (see all)

Vue Render for Vue 3 (experimental) ==== #### Rete.js plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vue Render

Rete.js plugin

import VueRenderPlugin from 'rete-vue-render-plugin';

editor.use(VueRenderPlugin, {
    component: CustomNodeComponent, // optional
    options: {
        // router, plugin, etc.
    }
});

import CustomNodeComponent from './CustomNodeComponent.vue';
import CustomControlComponent from './CustomControlComponent.vue';

class MyComponent extends Rete.Component {
    constructor(){
        // ...
        this.data.render = 'vue';
        this.data.component = CustomNodeComponent; // Vue.js component, not required
        this.data.props = {}; // props for the component above, not required
    }
}

class MyControl extends Rete.Control {
    constructor(){
        // ...
        this.render = 'vue';
        this.component = CustomControlComponent; // Vue.js component, required
        this.props = {}; // props for the component above, not required
    }
}

const node = editor.nodes[0];
const control = node.controls.get('ctrl');

node.update(); // force update
control.update(); // of view

// in some cases you can gt Vue.js context
node.vueContext
control.vueContext

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial