Vue Render

Rete.js plugin

import VueRenderPlugin from 'rete-vue-render-plugin' ; editor.use(VueRenderPlugin, { component : CustomNodeComponent, options : { } });

import CustomNodeComponent from './CustomNodeComponent.vue' ; import CustomControlComponent from './CustomControlComponent.vue' ; class MyComponent extends Rete . Component { constructor (){ this .data.render = 'vue' ; this .data.component = CustomNodeComponent; this .data.props = {}; } } class MyControl extends Rete . Control { constructor (){ this .render = 'vue' ; this .component = CustomControlComponent; this .props = {}; } }