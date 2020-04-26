import ConnectionPlugin from 'rete-connection-plugin';
editor.use(ConnectionPlugin);
editor.on('connectionpath', data => {
const {
points // array of numbers, e.g. [x1, y1, x2, y2]
connection, // Rete.Connection instance
d // string, d attribute of <path>
} = data;
data.d = `M ${x1} ${y1} ${x2} ${y2}`; // you can override the path curve
});
editor.on('connectiondrop', io /* Input or Output */ => {
// triggered when the user drops picked connection
});
editor.on('connectionpick', io /* Input or Output */ => {
// triggered when the user tries to pick a connection
// you can prevent it
return false;
});
editor.trigger('resetconnection'); // reset pseudo connection