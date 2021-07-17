Angular Render (experimental)

Rete.js plugin

import { AngularRenderPlugin } from 'rete-angular-render-plugin' ; editor.use(AngularRenderPlugin);

Import ReteModule

import { ReteModule } from 'rete-angular-render-plugin' ; ({ imports: [ReteModule] }) export class AppModule {}

Examples

Control

import { AngularControl } from 'rete-angular-render-plugin' ; export class NumControl extends Control implements AngularControl { component: Type<ControlComponent> props: {[key: string ]: unknown} constructor ( key ) { super (key); this .component = ControlComponent; this .props =

Custom node

Extend node component

import { Component, ChangeDetectorRef } from "@angular/core" ; import { NodeComponent, NodeService } from 'rete-angular-render-plugin' ; ({ templateUrl: './node.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './node.component.sass' ], providers: [NodeService] }) export class MyNodeComponent extends NodeComponent { constructor ( protected service: NodeService, protected cdr: ChangeDetectorRef ) { super (service, cdr); } }

Add component to entryComponents of your module

({ entryComponents: [MyNodeComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Custom component for all nodes

editor.use(AngularRenderPlugin, { component: MyNodeComponent });

Custom component for specific node