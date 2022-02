Rete.js

JavaScript framework for visual programming

Introduction

Rete is a modular framework for visual programming. Rete allows you to create node-based editor directly in the browser. You can define nodes and workers that allow users to create instructions for processing data in your editor without a single line of code.

Examples

Flow-based programming

Events (tasks)

Modules

Programming a Messenger Bot

3D Car configurator

