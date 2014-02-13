resumer

Return a through stream that starts out paused and resumes on the next tick, unless somebody called .pause() .

This module has the same signature as through.

example

var resumer = require ( 'resumer' ); var s = createStream(); s.pipe(process.stdout); function createStream ( ) { var stream = resumer(); stream.queue( 'beep boop

' ); return stream; }

node example/resume.js beep boop

methods

var resumer = require ( 'resumer' )

Return a new through stream from write and end , which default to pass-through .queue() functions if not specified.

The stream starts out paused and will be resumed on the next tick unless you call .pause() first.

write and end get passed directly through to through.

install

With npm do:

npm install resumer

license

MIT