Return a through stream that starts out paused and resumes on the next tick,
unless somebody called
.pause().
This module has the same signature as through.
var resumer = require('resumer');
var s = createStream();
s.pipe(process.stdout);
function createStream () {
var stream = resumer();
stream.queue('beep boop\n');
return stream;
}
$ node example/resume.js
beep boop
var resumer = require('resumer')
Return a new through stream from
write and
end, which default to
pass-through
.queue() functions if not specified.
The stream starts out paused and will be resumed on the next tick unless you
call
.pause() first.
write and
end get passed directly through to
through.
With npm do:
npm install resumer
MIT