openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
res

resumer

by James Halliday
0.0.0 (see all)

a through stream that starts paused and resumes on the next tick

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

585K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resumer

Return a through stream that starts out paused and resumes on the next tick, unless somebody called .pause().

This module has the same signature as through.

browser support

build status

example

var resumer = require('resumer');
var s = createStream();
s.pipe(process.stdout);

function createStream () {
    var stream = resumer();
    stream.queue('beep boop\n');
    return stream;
}

$ node example/resume.js
beep boop

methods

var resumer = require('resumer')

resumer(write, end)

Return a new through stream from write and end, which default to pass-through .queue() functions if not specified.

The stream starts out paused and will be resumed on the next tick unless you call .pause() first.

write and end get passed directly through to through.

install

With npm do:

npm install resumer

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial