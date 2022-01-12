This is the command line tool for JSON Resume, the open source initiative to create a JSON-based standard for resumes.

Alternatives: The Resume CLI tool works as it is so there isn't a huge amount of active development on it, try these alternatives if it doesn't work for you;

Getting Started

Install the command-line tool:

npm install -g resume-cli

Commands at a glance

command description init Initialize a resume.json file validate Schema validation test your resume.json export [fileName.html] Export locally to .html serve Serve resume at http://localhost:4000/

Usage

resume --help

Show a list of options and commands for the CLI .

resume init

Creates a new resume.json file in your current working directory.

Complete the resume.json with your text editor. Be sure to follow the schema (available at http://jsonresume.org).

Validates your resume.json against our schema tests to ensure it complies with the standard. Tries to identify where any errors may be occurring.

resume export [fileName]

Exports your resume locally in a stylized HTML or PDF format.

A list of available themes can be found here: http://jsonresume.org/themes/

Please npm install the theme you wish to use locally before attempting to export it.

Options:

--format <file type> Example: --format pdf

Example: --theme <name> Example: --theme even

resume serve

Starts a web server that serves your local resume.json . It will live reload when you make edits to your resume.json .

Options:

--port <port>

--theme <name>

When developing themes, simply change into your theme directory and run resume serve --theme . (which tells it to run the local folder as the specified theme)

supported resume input types

json : via JSON.parse .

: via . yaml : via yaml-js

: via quaff : if --resume is a directory, then the path is passed to quaff and the resulting json is used as the resume. quaff supports a variety of formats in the directory, including javascript modules.

resume data

Setting --resume - tells the cli to read resume data from standard input ( stdin ), and defaults --type to application/json .

tells the cli to read resume data from standard input ( ), and defaults to . Setting --resume <path> reads resume data from path .

reads resume data from . Leaving --resume unset defaults to reading from resume.json on the current working directory.

resume mime types

Supported resume data mime types are:

application/json

text/yaml

Development

to test the cli, run the dev script:

npm run dev -- [cli arguments can be passed after the double-dash]

License

Available under the MIT license.