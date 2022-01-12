This is the command line tool for JSON Resume, the open source initiative to create a JSON-based standard for resumes.
Alternatives: The Resume CLI tool works as it is so there isn't a huge amount of active development on it, try these alternatives if it doesn't work for you;
Install the command-line tool:
npm install -g resume-cli
|command
|description
|init
|Initialize a
resume.json file
|validate
|Schema validation test your
resume.json
|export [fileName.html]
|Export locally to
.html
|serve
|Serve resume at
http://localhost:4000/
resume --help
Show a list of options and commands for the CLI.
resume init
Creates a new
resume.json file in your current working directory.
Complete the
resume.json with your text editor. Be sure to follow the schema
(available at http://jsonresume.org).
resume validate
Validates your
resume.json against our schema tests to ensure it complies with
the standard. Tries to identify where any errors may be occurring.
resume export [fileName]
Exports your resume locally in a stylized HTML or PDF format.
A list of available themes can be found here: http://jsonresume.org/themes/
Please npm install the theme you wish to use locally before attempting to export it.
Options:
--format <file type> Example:
--format pdf
--theme <name> Example:
--theme even
resume serve
Starts a web server that serves your local
resume.json. It will live reload when you make edits to your
resume.json.
Options:
--port <port>
--theme <name>
When developing themes, simply change into your theme directory and run
resume serve --theme . (which tells it to run the local folder as the specified theme)
json: via
JSON.parse.
yaml: via
yaml-js
quaff: if
--resume is a directory, then the path is passed to
quaff and the resulting json is used as the resume. quaff supports a variety of formats in the directory, including javascript modules.
--resume - tells the cli to read resume data from standard input (
stdin), and defaults
--type to
application/json.
--resume <path> reads resume data from
path.
--resume unset defaults to reading from
resume.json on the current working directory.
Supported resume data mime types are:
application/json
text/yaml
to test the cli, run the dev script:
npm run dev -- [cli arguments can be passed after the double-dash]
Available under the MIT license.