resultful

by the-monorepo
0.0.11 (see all)

Home to Cinder, FaultJS, Pipelines, Buildplan, By-Example, Contextual Documents and more

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

94

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews



Readme

Monorepo

An assortment of miscellaneous libraries - Saves me time on rewriting build tooling

Packages

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.2@cinderjs/babel-plugin-transform-jsxConvert JSX logic to cinder compatible JavaScript
1.0.0-alpha.2@cinderjs/coreCinder runtime
1.0.0-alpha.2@cinderjs/elementCinder element
1.0.0-alpha.2@cinderjs/hooksCinder hooks
1.0.0-alpha.1@fl-benchmarker/benchmarker-cliBenchmark your fault localization techniques
1.0.0-alpha.1@fl-benchmarker/viewer-cliView your benchmarking results
1.0.0-alpha.1@klio/memoizeMemoize a function
1.4.3@pshaw/convict-utilA helper package for reading configs in using convict
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/fsfs utilities
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/keyed-binary-heapA implementation of a binary heap with O(1) search & item updates
2.0.5-0@pshaw/loggerA preformatted, opinionated logger
1.4.3@pshaw/markdown-utilA helper package for writing markdown files
1.1.4-0@pshaw/resume-templateA template you can use to generate resumes
0.0.11@resultful/failureA utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
0.0.11@resultful/failure-typesResultful type symbols
0.0.11@resultful/resultA utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
0.0.11@resultful/result-typesResultful type symbols
0.0.4@resultful/utility-typesString constants for the different result types returned by resultful
3.1.4-0@writeme/coreA readme generator
1.0.0-alpha.2cinderA compile/runtime hybrid DOM rendering framework
1.6.2-0css-color-checkerLibrary for determining the CSS color format of string values
1.0.0-alpha.0dom-contextA React Context API-like context API for web components
2.2.4-0hook-schemaA package for adding no operation (noop) hooks to incomplete hook objects
1.0.0-alpha.1ipc-fifo-processorMakes IPC connections appear FIFO
4.0.0jest-mock-functionsMock all functions inside an array or object literal with Jest
1.6.1named-css-colorsPackage of named CSS colors and their values
1.0.0-alpha.0node-import-map-generatorGenerate import nodes from package.json dependencies
1.0.0nucleotide-basesA helper package for nucleotide bases
4.0.0replace-functionsMock all functions inside an array or object literal
0.0.11resultfulA utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.
4.0.1-0sinon-stub-functionsStub all functions inside an arrays, objects and classes with sinon
1.0.0-alpha.6stream-filter-globFilters out paths based off a micromatch glob
1.0.0-alpha.0tree-suffix-mapperMaps suffixes of a tree to particular values
1.0.0-alphaunstyledAn almost entirely blank canvas of CSS

Build tooling

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.1@buildplan/coreProgramatic API for Buildplan
1.0.0-alpha.1@pipelines/babel-parsePipelines Babel integration
1.0.0-alpha.1@pipelines/coreProgramatic API for Buildplan
1.0.0-alpha.1@pipelines/core-2Programatic API for Buildplan

Contextual documents

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/classname-pickerTODO
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/elementTODO
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/html-elementsHelper HTMLElement classes that implement elements that use the @contextual-documents/html-symbols
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/html-symbolsTODO
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/matcher-infoTODO
1.0.0-alpha.0@contextual-documents/suffix-elementTODO

By Example

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.6@byexample/cliUse byexample packages using a CLI
1.0.0-alpha.6@byexample/openapiGenerate OpenAPI schemas from examples
1.0.0-alpha.6@byexample/storybook-addon-auto-knobsAutomatically created knobbed versions of your stories based on value and prop types
1.0.0-alpha.6@byexample/storybook-knobifiedAutomatically created knobbed versions of your stories based on value and prop types
1.0.0-alpha.6@byexample/typesExtract type information from examples

ESLint

VersionPackageDescription
1.4.2@pshaw/eslint-config-coreA pratical style preset for ESLint
1.4.2@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-cinderA pratical Cinder style preset for ESLint
1.4.2@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-reactA pratical React style preset for ESLint
1.4.3@pshaw/eslint-config-plugin-typescriptA pratical Typescript style preset for ESLint
1.4.3-0@pshaw/eslint-config-presetA pratical style preset for ESLint

FaultJS

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/addon-hook-schemaHook schema for Fault.js addons
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/addon-istanbulReport istanbul coverage
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/addon-mutation-localizationFault AST localization
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/addon-sbflA spectrum based localization addon
1.0.0-alpha.0@fault/istanbul-utilHelper functions for use with istanbul
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/localization-utilUtility package containing common fault localization methods
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/messagesHelper methods for easier communication between the main @fault/runner process and its workers
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/record-faultsRecord faults
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/runnerThe official Fault.js test runner
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/sbfl-barinelBarinel algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/sbfl-dstarDStar algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/sbfl-ochiaiOchiai algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/sbfl-op2Op2 algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/sbfl-tarantulaTarantula algorithm for use with @fault/addon-sbfl
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/tester-mochaUse Mocha tests in the fl test runner
1.0.0-alpha.1@fault/typesPackage containing all type values for Fault.js

Personal (Patrick Shaw)

VersionPackageDescription
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/colors-scssNice colors SCSS package
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/contextual-documentsA nice, sensible, web component based Contextual Document API
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/contextual-documents-scssSCSS files for @pshaw/contextual-documents-scss
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/contextual-documents-style-rootContextual document style root for @pshaw/contextual-documents-scss
1.4.2@pshaw/monorepo-configMy @monorepo/config preset settings
1.0.0-alpha.0@pshaw/typography-scssNice typograhpy SCSS package
1.4.2@pshaw/webpackSome utilities for building webpack configs

This documentation was generated using writeme

