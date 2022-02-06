1.0.0-alpha.2 @cinderjs/babel-plugin-transform-jsx Convert JSX logic to cinder compatible JavaScript

1.0.0-alpha.2 @cinderjs/core Cinder runtime

1.0.0-alpha.2 @cinderjs/element Cinder element

1.0.0-alpha.2 @cinderjs/hooks Cinder hooks

1.0.0-alpha.1 @fl-benchmarker/benchmarker-cli Benchmark your fault localization techniques

1.0.0-alpha.1 @fl-benchmarker/viewer-cli View your benchmarking results

1.0.0-alpha.1 @klio/memoize Memoize a function

1.4.3 @pshaw/convict-util A helper package for reading configs in using convict

1.0.0-alpha.0 @pshaw/fs fs utilities

1.0.0-alpha.0 @pshaw/keyed-binary-heap A implementation of a binary heap with O(1) search & item updates

2.0.5-0 @pshaw/logger A preformatted, opinionated logger

1.4.3 @pshaw/markdown-util A helper package for writing markdown files

1.1.4-0 @pshaw/resume-template A template you can use to generate resumes

0.0.11 @resultful/failure A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.

0.0.11 @resultful/failure-types Resultful type symbols

0.0.11 @resultful/result A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.

0.0.11 @resultful/result-types Resultful type symbols

0.0.4 @resultful/utility-types String constants for the different result types returned by resultful

3.1.4-0 @writeme/core A readme generator

1.0.0-alpha.2 cinder A compile/runtime hybrid DOM rendering framework

1.6.2-0 css-color-checker Library for determining the CSS color format of string values

1.0.0-alpha.0 dom-context A React Context API-like context API for web components

2.2.4-0 hook-schema A package for adding no operation (noop) hooks to incomplete hook objects

1.0.0-alpha.1 ipc-fifo-processor Makes IPC connections appear FIFO

4.0.0 jest-mock-functions Mock all functions inside an array or object literal with Jest

1.6.1 named-css-colors Package of named CSS colors and their values

1.0.0-alpha.0 node-import-map-generator Generate import nodes from package.json dependencies

1.0.0 nucleotide-bases A helper package for nucleotide bases

4.0.0 replace-functions Mock all functions inside an array or object literal

0.0.11 resultful A utility package for avoiding throw, try and catch. Return exceptions, errors and successful results.

4.0.1-0 sinon-stub-functions Stub all functions inside an arrays, objects and classes with sinon

1.0.0-alpha.6 stream-filter-glob Filters out paths based off a micromatch glob

1.0.0-alpha.0 tree-suffix-mapper Maps suffixes of a tree to particular values