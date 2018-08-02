openbase logo
restyped-axios

by Arman Dezfuli-Arjomandi
2.0.0 (see all)

Axios typings for consuming RESTyped APIs

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

RESTyped Axios

Axios typings for consuming RESTyped APIs

Usage

npm install restyped-axios

Note: >=2.0.0 supports TypeScript 2.8 and higher. Use a lower version if you need TypeScript 2.4-2.7 support.

It's just like normal axios, except you'll need to provide a RESTyped API definition file for the API you want to use.

import axios from 'restyped-axios'
import {GiphyAPI} from 'restyped-giphy-api'

const client = axios.create<GiphyAPI>({baseURL: 'http://api.giphy.com/v1'})

// You'll get a compile error if you call an invalid route or use incorrect query params. Yay!
client.request({
  url: '/gifs/trending',
  params: {
    api_key: 'Qr5fw...'
  }
}).then(...)

Special cases

GET with query params (e.g. /gifs/trending?api_key=...)

Use the client.request({url: ..., params: ...}) syntax instead of client.get in order to have your params typechecked. See above.

Routes with params in their paths (e.g. /posts/:id/like)

Explicitly declare the canonical route in angle brackets to avoid an invalid route error.

client.post<'/posts/:id/like'>('/posts/3/like')

