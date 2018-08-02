RESTyped Axios

Axios typings for consuming RESTyped APIs

Usage

npm install restyped-axios

Note: >=2.0.0 supports TypeScript 2.8 and higher. Use a lower version if you need TypeScript 2.4-2.7 support.

It's just like normal axios, except you'll need to provide a RESTyped API definition file for the API you want to use.

import axios from 'restyped-axios' import {GiphyAPI} from 'restyped-giphy-api' const client = axios.create<GiphyAPI>({baseURL: 'http://api.giphy.com/v1' }) client.request({ url: '/gifs/trending' , params: { api_key: 'Qr5fw...' } }).then(...)

Special cases

GET with query params (e.g. /gifs/trending?api_key=... )

Use the client.request({url: ..., params: ...}) syntax instead of client.get in order to have your params typechecked. See above.

Routes with params in their paths (e.g. /posts/:id/like )

Explicitly declare the canonical route in angle brackets to avoid an invalid route error.

client.post< '/posts/:id/like' >( '/posts/3/like' )

Popular APIs to try out