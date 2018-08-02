Axios typings for consuming RESTyped APIs
npm install restyped-axios
Note: >=2.0.0 supports TypeScript 2.8 and higher. Use a lower version if you need TypeScript 2.4-2.7 support.
It's just like normal axios, except you'll need to provide a RESTyped API definition file for the API you want to use.
import axios from 'restyped-axios'
import {GiphyAPI} from 'restyped-giphy-api'
const client = axios.create<GiphyAPI>({baseURL: 'http://api.giphy.com/v1'})
// You'll get a compile error if you call an invalid route or use incorrect query params. Yay!
client.request({
url: '/gifs/trending',
params: {
api_key: 'Qr5fw...'
}
}).then(...)
/gifs/trending?api_key=...)
Use the
client.request({url: ..., params: ...}) syntax instead of
client.get in order to have your params typechecked. See above.
/posts/:id/like)
Explicitly declare the canonical route in angle brackets to avoid an invalid route error.
client.post<'/posts/:id/like'>('/posts/3/like')
restyped-giphy-api